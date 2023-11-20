The Best Method Of Cutting Bell Peppers For Fajitas

Bell peppers are a cornerstone ingredient in fajitas, providing crunch, sweetness, and a burst of color. Whether you plan on making the ultimate chicken fajita or steak fajitas, cutting your bell peppers properly enhances not only their flavor but also their texture. The ideal cut for fajitas is a julienne or "matchstick" cut, which ensures the peppers are thin enough to soften slightly while retaining a satisfying crunch. This method involves slicing the pepper into long, thin strips that are uniform in size, promoting even cooking and a perfect bite in every fajita wrap.

To achieve this, start by topping and tailing the bell pepper to remove the stem and base. Slice the pepper in half from top to bottom, and then remove the seeds and white pith, as these can be bitter. Placing the pepper skin side down on the cutting board, slice it vertically into strips approximately ¼ of an inch wide. This size provides the ideal balance between tenderness and structure, allowing the peppers to cook quickly while holding their shape amidst the other fajita fillings.