The Bell Pepper Cutting Hack That'll Save You From A Seedy Mess

Bell peppers are the perfect piece of produce: they're sweet and crunchy when eaten raw or can be cooked down in a sauce or on their own for a fragrant, softer bite. Plus, they're loaded with nutrients. But they do have one downside: way too many seeds. If you've ever cut bell peppers on your cutting board before cutting other produce, you've probably been met with a mess of seeds that do nothing but get in the way of everything else you need to slice. Thankfully, there is a quick fix to avoid this problem: push the top of the pepper through to the middle, then break it open and remove it — seeds and all.

The concept is simple and requires no tools other than your hands. With a little force, you can break through the top of the pepper, which takes the stem and all of its seeds and keeps them connected so you can easily remove all the seeds at once.