Martha Stewart's Genius Fridge Solution For Small Kitchens

When you're short on cooking space, you need to be creative with the way you lay out your kitchen. For instance, one of Martha Stewart's best kitchen organization tips for compact spaces is to hang your pots and pans above the stove to make the most of any redundant vertical space and free up cabinets for other essential cookware items. The cookbook author also has a genius fridge solution for petite kitchens that creates even more space: Installing under-the-counter fridge drawers.

An under-counter fridge takes up a smaller footprint than a full-sized refrigerator that requires a large wall area. Opting for a compact appliance frees up that space and leaves you with more storage options when designing your kitchen layout. For instance, the space that a tall fridge would ordinarily take up can be used as a pull-out cabinet for dry goods, a slimline pantry, or an appliance garage that hides away a messy toaster and coffee machine, thereby decluttering your kitchen. Yes, having a smaller fridge does mean less room for storing fresh produce and perhaps having to make an extra trip to the store during the week, but it also has its hidden benefits; you'll be more mindful about shopping frugally, plan your meals with greater thought, and be able to use everything up quickly before it expires.