The First Fast Food Breakfast Restaurant In America Was A 1970s Staple

Many people partake in fast food breakfast so they can eat an on-the-go meal during their commute. It's been that way for a surprisingly long time, but have you ever considered which chain started serving breakfast first? For instance, the first fast food breakfast sandwich wasn't from McDonald's. That honor goes to Jack in the Box, which introduced its Breakfast Jack in 1969. However, neither chain was the first to offer fast food breakfast items on their menus. The first restaurant to do that was Ray's Kingburger.

In 1964, fast food pioneer Ray Goad opened the first Ray's Kingburger in Mount Airy, North Carolina, serving the original $0.15 hamburger. The menu included country ham and scratch-made Southern biscuits, both of which are things Southerners always have on their breakfast table. Using the same biscuit recipe as his mother, Goad was already serving this style of breakfast at the gas station restaurant he opened in the '50s, Ray's Midway.

An advertisement from around 1970 depicts the country ham, sausage, eggs, and biscuits served as a platter. From Daily Meal's research, it seems probable that the platter was the original breakfast option but that country ham and biscuit sandwiches were added to the menu, possibly shortly after Jack in the Box launched its breakfast sandwich.