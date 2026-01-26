I Tried And Ranked 10 Canned Espresso Martinis

There is no denying that espresso martinis have seen a revival in recent years, with eager drinkers looking to indulge in a drink that tastes decadent and provides a boost in energy for any night out. However, with the price of cocktails becoming increasingly high, some customers are looking to get their espresso martini fix without having to spend upwards of $20 at a bar. Unless you want to try to make an espresso martini at home, a great solution is to buy a canned espresso martini, which can promise a delicious pre-made cocktail with no labor.

From small companies to large players in the canned drink industry, several brands have hopped onto the popularity of espresso martinis by introducing their own canned version of this cocktail. To find which canned espresso martini offers the best overall product, I tasted ten canned drinks and reviewed them on a variety of factors, including taste, aftertaste, texture, value, and overall quality. After reviewing, I compiled this list, which ranks canned espresso martinis from my least favorite to my absolute favorite.

In order to make this review as consistent as possible, I tried each espresso martini cold, shaken, and poured into a glass. Nothing was added to each drink, and all of them were tested freshly after being poured. As a baseline, I compared each drink to a standard espresso martini, which should have a strong taste of espresso, a kick of vodka, and a touch of sweetness to keep the drink from being too bitter. With this baseline recipe in mind, I considered how well-balanced, rich, and velvety each cocktail was, and I also noted any unique additions such as nitro-infusions, creamers, and additional flavorings.



Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.