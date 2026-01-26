I Tried And Ranked 10 Canned Espresso Martinis
There is no denying that espresso martinis have seen a revival in recent years, with eager drinkers looking to indulge in a drink that tastes decadent and provides a boost in energy for any night out. However, with the price of cocktails becoming increasingly high, some customers are looking to get their espresso martini fix without having to spend upwards of $20 at a bar. Unless you want to try to make an espresso martini at home, a great solution is to buy a canned espresso martini, which can promise a delicious pre-made cocktail with no labor.
From small companies to large players in the canned drink industry, several brands have hopped onto the popularity of espresso martinis by introducing their own canned version of this cocktail. To find which canned espresso martini offers the best overall product, I tasted ten canned drinks and reviewed them on a variety of factors, including taste, aftertaste, texture, value, and overall quality. After reviewing, I compiled this list, which ranks canned espresso martinis from my least favorite to my absolute favorite.
In order to make this review as consistent as possible, I tried each espresso martini cold, shaken, and poured into a glass. Nothing was added to each drink, and all of them were tested freshly after being poured. As a baseline, I compared each drink to a standard espresso martini, which should have a strong taste of espresso, a kick of vodka, and a touch of sweetness to keep the drink from being too bitter. With this baseline recipe in mind, I considered how well-balanced, rich, and velvety each cocktail was, and I also noted any unique additions such as nitro-infusions, creamers, and additional flavorings.
10. Cutwater Espresso Martini
Founded in 2016, Cutwater Spirits has become one of the most popular and beloved canned cocktail companies since its inception. Cutwater has several award-winning canned cocktails that are made with the brand's signature gin, rum, vodka, and tequila, which are made in-house. Cutwater canned beverages are known for being very strong, with two shots of real vodka included in each can of the Cutwater Espresso Martini, which gives each can a 13% ABV. This drink is also the most affordable option on this list, with a pack of four 12-ounce cans costing $11.99
Each Cutwater Espresso Martini is made with vodka, coffee cream liqueur, and cold brew coffee flavor. The glaring negative I have for this drink is the fact that Cutwater does not use real espresso or cold brew, and instead opts for "cold brew coffee flavor." This adjustment fundamentally changes the makeup of this drink and makes it hard for me to rate it as an espresso martini. While this drink is creamy, chocolatey, silky, and delicious, in a blind taste test, you could fool me into thinking that I was drinking a canned White Russian or even a spiked chocolate milk.
The lack of espresso also makes this drink significantly less caffeinated, which could be a plus for drinkers looking to limit their caffeine intake. However, for me, I feel the lack of a bold coffee flavor brings this drink too far from its roots and defeats the drink's purpose. Would I drink this canned cocktail again? Absolutely, but only with the knowledge that I am not going to be experiencing a traditional espresso martini.
9. Spark Plug The Fabulous Espresso Martini
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Spark Plug is described as "a Las Vegas inspired cocktail in a can." Founded in 2023, the business is centered around one product, The Fabulous Espresso Martini. Even in its infancy, Spark Plug has earned several awards for this drink, and can be found sold all around the Las Vegas area, served both as a cocktail and as a shot. Each can is 200 milliliters with an ABV of 20%, and a four-pack is sold at retailers for $18.99.
Each Spark Plug Espresso Martini is made with filtered water, vodka, Arabica coffee, cane sugar, Madagascar vanilla, and other natural flavors. After pouring this drink, I noticed a deep black color with a thin foam topping that dispersed quite quickly. The aroma of this drink is intense, as the flavor is very espresso-forward with bold notes of vanilla and dark chocolate. I really liked the velvety texture of this drink, which is created by infusing nitrogen into the can, but I did find it to have a somewhat off-putting aftertaste of synthetic sugar. Overall, this cocktail is a sweeter option that is still coffee- and vodka-strong. While the sickly-sugar aftertaste did catch me off guard, the drink itself does make a great shot or dessert cocktail.
8. Midnight Cowboy Espresso Martini
I appreciate a cocktail that doesn't take itself too seriously, and in an industry that can often lean pretentious, Midnight Cowboy leans into whimsy with a rodeo-inspired cocktail that the brand says is "built for the adventurers." This canned cocktail, which comes with a tequila and vodka version, is crafted in the USA using all-natural ingredients. A four-pack of these cans costs $24, and each can is 200 milliliters with 13.5% ABV.
The full ingredient list is not explicitly listed on this product's can, box, or website, which I found to be a bit odd, but the label says this drink contains premium vodka, caramel color, and oat milk. After cracking and pouring this drink, I was delighted to taste that the upbeat packaging matched the cocktail inside. This martini is decadent and deliciously creamy, thanks to the splash of oat milk that is added in. Even with the milky consistency, I was able to pull out the coffee flavor, which was rich with a subtle bite. The vodka, however, felt masked beneath the coffee flavor and the sweetness, which made this drink easy to sip on, but did make it lose the bite of a boozy drink. If you like a silky, dessert-like espresso martini, this is your drink, and as a bonus, it is dairy-free, so vegan drinkers aren't left out of the fun here.
7. Golden Rule Spirits Espresso Martini
Created by two cousins from New England, Golden Rule Spirits is a canned cocktail brand based on the idea that quality drinks don't need to be gate-kept by bars. As the Golden Rule website states, "... cocktails shouldn't be pretentious — especially when shared amongst friends." The company provides a variety of top-shelf canned cocktails in its beautifully packaged 100-milliliter cans. Each can has 24% ABV, and a pack of four cans costs $19.99.
What stood out to me the most about this canned espresso martini was the ingredients, which include premium vodka, vanilla liqueur, cinnamon, chicory root, and Equator Coffee espresso. After being shaken and poured into a glass, this drink tastes just like a craft cocktail you would find at the bar, with a deep, dark chocolate flavor and an incredibly robust espresso. This cocktail is made unique with the cinnamon and chicory root additives, which are subtle but detectable.
While these cans are adorable and small, they do pack a big punch with 24% ABV, which makes this drink among the strongest on our list. If anything, I was taken aback by just how strong this condensed can was, and I wished the drink had been slightly sweeter to help balance it out. While this cocktail does lean more bitter and gritty, it is a great option for anyone looking for a uniquely powerful and well-layered espresso martini.
6. Blossom Espresso Martini
Based out of Washington, D.C., Blossom Beverages is a small but growing canned beverage brand that focuses on creating quality, well-balanced espresso martinis. According to founder and CEO David Jack, the inspiration for this martini was to create an accessible, social cocktail to be enjoyed anywhere and anytime. In an interview with Washingtonian, he explained: "When you have that boozy buzz, your shoulders perk up, and you begin to blossom. Friendships grow."
Currently, Blossom offers three varieties of canned espresso martinis, but for this article, I tried the standard Blossom Espresso Martini. A four-pack of these 250 milliliter cans costs $19.99, and each can has 9% ABV, making it the drink on this list with the lowest ABV. The Blossom Espresso Martini is made with cold-pressed La Colombe espresso, vodka, chocolate, vanilla, and nutmeg, and Blossom's website states that each batch is "mixed for 48 hours for perfect balance."
After a standard shake and a somewhat explosive pour, I was met with a milky, medium-brown colored drink with a lovely foam crust. This drink is less booze-forward compared to other drinks on this list, which allowed the rich flavor of the cold-pressed espresso to truly shine. The sweetness here is evident but not overwhelming, with lovely notes of creamy chocolate and vanilla softening the overall palate. While it is not as potent as many of its competitors, this Blossom drink is a great option for anyone looking for a smooth and sweet vodka cocktail that is easy and enjoyable to drink.
5. NightOwl Espresso Martini
When the company was founded in 2022, NightOwl aimed to solve the problem of how inconvenient it is to make an espresso martini at home. With that mission in mind, NightOwl released its Vodka Espresso Martini, which provides a quality cocktail that is dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without additives or artificial flavors. The company also released a Tequila Espresso Martini to provide an option for those who prefer tequila over vodka. Each can is 200 milliliters and has 12.5% ABV, and a pack of four cans costs $20.
With only two products offered by NightOwl, you can tell how intentionally these drinks were made. This drink contains real vodka, a double-shot of Brazilian blended coffee, and a hint of vanilla. After shaking and pouring, I was met with a sizable layer of foam and a light brown drink color. This drink is very smooth, almost milky, and the vanilla flavor is apparent without being too sickly. I liked the flavor of the blended coffee here, but I do wish the coffee was slightly darker to give it a better bite. While this is a more demure drink overall, I did enjoy how smooth and drinkable it was, and I could see it appealing to those looking for a lighter and less intrusive beverage overall.
4. Straightaway Nitro Espresso Martini
Straightaway Cocktails is an award-winning brand based in Portland, Oregon. At Straightaway, sourcing the best ingredients is the utmost priority, and this quality and attention to detail are reflected in the brand's unique packaging and thoughtful product line, which features a vast assortment of canned cocktails as well as a line of liqueurs and vermouths. A four-pack of Straightaway's Nitro Espresso Martinis costs $19.95, and each can is 100 milliliters and has 20% ABV.
This espresso martini is made with vodka, Stumptown Cold Brew, Accompani Coffee Liqueur, and a touch of local honey. After shaking and pouring, I was met with a frothy top layer and a deep brown base. The taste here has notes of mocha and black coffee and just a twinge of subtle sweetness from the honey, which adds a toasted marshmallow flavor. The vodka taste is evident, and overall, this cocktail leans boozy. I appreciate that the coffee used is from a local brand, Stumptown, but I did find the advertised nitro effect to be a little lackluster. As someone who loves a cocktail with a bit of punch, I appreciated the bold and straightforward flavors here. This drink has a lot of personality, and if you like a strong, cold-brew forward drink with a velvety mouthfeel, this Straightaway Nitro Espresso Martini is one I would highly recommend.
3. Post Meridiem Into the Night Espresso Martini
Atlanta-based cocktail company Post Meridiem prides itself on making small batches of its canned cocktails in-house, ensuring that each can tastes like a quality drink you would order at a bar. Post Meridiem, which means "after noon" in Latin, inspires the mission of this brand, which leads drinkers to "Be who you want. And to enjoy wherever and whenever you want." The company offers a variety of teeny-tiny canned cocktails, including the Into the Night Espresso Martini. Each can is 100 milliliters and has 22.5% ABV. The price per canned cocktail is $4.49.
This espresso martini is made with 100% Arabica cold brew coffee, vodka, and coffee liqueur. After shaking, this cocktail pours out a dark brown color with a small foamy finish. This drink has a subtle sweetness that reminds me of toasted sugar and dark chocolate, which pairs well with the cold brew coffee. While I do prefer an espresso martini with real espresso instead of coffee, the cold brew coffee here was rich enough that it made this drink taste deep and robust. While it is strong, it is still easy to drink and has a smooth, thin mouthfeel that is much less creamy than some of the others on this list. This drink is well-crafted and checks all of the boxes for what I would expect from an espresso martini.
2. MOTH: Espresso Martini
MOTH is a unique canned cocktail company that aims to provide bar-quality drinks in a convenient can format. These drinks are made using craft spirits, which provide a luxurious drinking experience to customers without having to spend too much money. The branding here matched the tone, with each can looking and feeling high-quality in my hand. The MOTH Espresso Martini is made with vodka, cold brew, and coffee liqueur, and each 200 milliliter can has 14.9% ABV. While the US website does not have prices listed, Total Wine sells four-packs for $21.99.
After shaking and pouring, I was instantly hit with a strong and delicious chocolate scent and a lovely foam topping. The impact was evident when I tasted this martini, which tastes like dark, milky chocolate fudge. I loved the cold brew coffee used in this cocktail, which was rich and luxurious, and managed to not be overpowered by the strong mocha notes. Each MOTH Espresso Martini is made with award-winning Wood Brothers Vodka, and I thought the bite of the vodka helped balance out the sweetness here and kept this cocktail from becoming too much of a dessert. While this is definitely one of the sweeter espresso martinis on this ranking, it is incredibly well-made, easy to drink, and does not sacrifice any of the ingredients' individual flavors.
1. Tip Top Espresso Martini
After seeing the growing demand for quality canned cocktails, Tip Top Cocktails founders Neal Cohen and Yoni Reisman enlisted the help of James Beard finalist Miles Macquarrie to create an impressive line of canned cocktails. The company currently has 12 cocktails available for purchase, and it allows customers to customize an 18-can box so they can mix-and-match to create their perfect cocktail combinations. A four-pack of the Tip Top Espresso Martini costs $23.99, and each 100 milliliter can has 22% ABV.
The Tip Top Espresso martini is made with vodka, Counter Culture espresso, and vanilla for sweetness. Of all the espresso martinis on this list, I would say this Tip Top version tastes the most as if it were freshly made by an experienced bartender. This drink is silky, practical, and has a truly rich and memorable espresso flavor. The vodka is present without being too punchy, and the touch of vanilla was subtle enough to let the espresso and vodka remain the stars of the show. This adorably tiny can contains a bold cocktail that made a huge impression on me and ticked every mark for what an espresso martini should be.