We Tried Cutwater's Canned White Russian: Drink With Caution But Enjoy With Abandon

Cutwater is an award-winning distillery based out of San Diego, California. Its founder and master distiller, Yuseff Cherney, navigates the distillation of vodka, rum, gin, whiskey, tequila, and more like the captain of a well-oiled ship. He and his crew have expanded their catalog of spirits to include myriad canned classic cocktails ready to drink anytime and anywhere.

The latest addition to the Cutwater portfolio is a White Russian. This beloved cocktail typically features vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream and is served over ice in an Old Fashioned glass. The canned iteration is one you can drink straight from the can or pour into a glass and garnish with ground cinnamon or nutmeg.

I had the chance to sample this novel canned beverage. In assessing it, I factored in its aroma, texture, taste, and how well it compares with other White Russians I have consumed. Read on to see how this new alcoholic creation held up to my discriminating palate.

