We Tried Cutwater's Canned White Russian: Drink With Caution But Enjoy With Abandon
Cutwater is an award-winning distillery based out of San Diego, California. Its founder and master distiller, Yuseff Cherney, navigates the distillation of vodka, rum, gin, whiskey, tequila, and more like the captain of a well-oiled ship. He and his crew have expanded their catalog of spirits to include myriad canned classic cocktails ready to drink anytime and anywhere.
The latest addition to the Cutwater portfolio is a White Russian. This beloved cocktail typically features vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream and is served over ice in an Old Fashioned glass. The canned iteration is one you can drink straight from the can or pour into a glass and garnish with ground cinnamon or nutmeg.
I had the chance to sample this novel canned beverage. In assessing it, I factored in its aroma, texture, taste, and how well it compares with other White Russians I have consumed. Read on to see how this new alcoholic creation held up to my discriminating palate.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
What does the Cutwater White Russian taste like?
If I'm being honest, I was not expecting much by way of flavor from this Cutwater canned White Russian. Generally, White Russians are a bit overly creamy for my taste, and most canned alcoholic beverages seem weak compared to their made-in-the-bar counterparts. I need not have worried. This beverage did not disappoint.
The aroma of vodka and the coffee liquor was potent from the moment I popped the can open. I wanted to sample the beverage straight from the can and in a glass to see if it would make a difference in flavor. While it did not, I did prefer the beverage poured into a glass and topped with some ground cinnamon.
The texture of this was creamy without being overly thick. Its flavor was not aggressively dairy-forward, which my tummy appreciated. The vodka was potent but did not overwhelm the coffee liquor. The two were very well-balanced. I was also pleased that this was not an overly sugary beverage. It was just sweet enough to temper the rather substantial alcohol content.
Nutrition information for Cutwater White Russian
Each 12-ounce can of Cutwater White Russian has 13% Alcohol By Volume. A single can contains 540 calories, 38 grams of carbohydrates, 14 grams of fat, 3 grams of protein, and 32 grams of sugar. This beverage is also gluten-free.
Its featured spirit, Cutwater Vodka, is distilled from corn. It is filtered 15 times for the ultimate smooth drinking experience. This vodka is 80 proof and contains 40% Alcohol By Volume. This vodka has won over 60 awards for its quality. It is prominently displayed in this beverage even if it is somewhat diluted by being combined with coffee liquor.
Where can I buy Cutwater White Russian and how much will it set me back?
Cutwater White Russian can be purchased online through several retailers, including Drizly, Reserve Bar, and Instacart. You can also obtain them at several local retailers, including major grocery store chains, Walmart, Target, Trader Joe's, Total Wine, and independent liquor stores.
These beverages retail in packages of 4 cans. Prices and availability of flavors may vary by location and retailer. While these can be enjoyed at room temperature because they contain dairy, it is recommended that you refrigerate them before drinking. This will markedly improve the flavor and experience.
You can arrange a meal and tour of Cutwater's Tasting Room & Kitchen if you happen to be in San Diego, California. Tours are available by reservation only and begin at $15 per person. While there, you can stock up on the White Russian and any of Cutwater's fine spirits and canned beverages.
Final Thoughts
For a convenient cocktail option that doesn't require having multiple kinds of alcohol on hand, the right glasses, or ice and is completely portable, the canned beverages offered by Cutwater might be your speed. They transport well, and you can offer them along with other canned beers or wine at any event you hosting with adults in attendance.
While you could pair this beverage with appetizers and dessert, I would not. This is the kind of drink you will likely want to serve at cocktail hour with just some light snacks to absorb the alcohol so that the flavors of this beverage do not have to compete with too many other ingredients.
Speaking of alcohol, this canned White Russian packs a punch. At 13% ABV per can, you might want to pace yourself. They are exceedingly tasty and go down way too smoothly, so you could easily overindulge before you even had a chance to say hi to all the guests at your party. Drink with caution, but enjoy with abandon. These are dynamite.