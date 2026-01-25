Robert Irvine's Favorite Chocolate Brand Can Be Found In Most Grocery Stores

When it comes to chocolate brands, there are so many to choose from that it can be hard to figure out which one is the most worth your money. After all, it's difficult to find a balance between quality and budget — and there are certainly plenty of gourmet chocolate options that are overpriced anyway. When you're in doubt about which chocolate brand to buy, it's always a good idea to turn to an expert — such as celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who is known for shows such as "Dinner: Impossible."

As it turns out, Irvine's favorite chocolate brand is one that you can find in just about any grocery store: Lindt. In a 2025 interview with Parade, Irvine said, "Years ago, I visited the Lindt chocolate museum in Switzerland, and frankly, it made a huge impression on me. They have such love and reverence for the art and craft of chocolate-making [that] you can't help but love it, too." Lindt has been around since the 1800s, so the company has certainly had a long time to perfect its recipe (although it has been successful since the get-go, according to its history on the Lindt website).

We completely agree with Irvine's love of Lindt's chocolate. In fact, we included it on our list of 13 chocolate brands with the highest quality ingredients, according to chefs, so it's no wonder that even prominent chefs like Irvine love this brand to satisfy a chocolate craving.