The Dishwasher Trick To Getting Squeaky Clean Silverware

If you really want to ensure that your dishwasher is cleaning silverware properly, there are certain dishwasher rules you should try to follow. Always remember to pre-wash your silverware to break up tough stains and put utensils in separate baskets to ensure full sanitation. The suggestions are endless, and with every dishwasher being so different in terms of its power and abilities, it's never a guarantee that any tip will work as well as expected.

To understand why some folks are having a hard time getting their silverware properly cleaned, let's dig into one great debate about cleaning silverware: Should the handles of your silverware be pointed up or down? Well, if you want to get your utensils as clean as possible, the answer is actually neither.

To reach every dirty spot on your silverware, you should be alternating the direction of the utensils that you stick into the dishwasher. This prevents the prongs of forks and ridges of knives from clumping together and making it more difficult to get every little crevice truly clean. If you're not convinced, let's dig further.