The Simple Way To Clean Your Dishwasher And Fridge Gaskets

Whether you choose to use vinegar or bleach, you'll want to make sure you're mixing an equal amount of one with water. Both bleach and vinegar can damage rubber when directly exposed, but diluting them with water can prevent the gaskets from failing.

While bleach will keep things clean and sanitized, too much of the chemical could damage the rubber and cause it to become brittle. Eventually, the gasket could crack and break the seal. Diluting the bleach with water can help prevent premature breakdown while still keeping things clean.

There are plenty of different types of vinegar, but you'll want to use white distilled for cleaning. Vinegar will be a little gentler on the rubber, depending on what type of rubber the gasket is made out of. The acidity of the liquid could also cause damage if too much is applied, so dilution with water is essential.

Of course, you should always check the manual for your machine to determine the best cleaning method. Some appliances recommend water only as a cleaner for gaskets. You can also adjust the ratio of the mixture to use more water than bleach or vinegar. Whatever you choose to use, be sure to wipe the entire gasket clean with the microfiber cloth dipped in the solution to get rid of any bacteria or dirt buildup.