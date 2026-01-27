After Buying These Aldi Fruit Snacks, I'll Never Go Back To Name Brand

With two growing children at home who are always hungry, I keep my pantry and refrigerator well-stocked with varying snacks. Some of these are sweet treats like our favorite Aldi bakery items, while other options are healthy, like fresh fruit or whole-grain crackers. Sometimes I even include homemade snacks like peanut butter cookies or cinnamon apples when I have the time. Although I like to switch things up so the kids (and myself, as well as my partner) don't get bored, there are some snacks that quickly earn a permanent, recurring place in our family snack rotation. One type of snack we always have in stock is fruit snacks.

Until somewhat recently, I had always just been purchasing name-brand fruit snacks because the store brand options I'd tried just didn't hold up to my expectations. But, during an Aldi shopping trip, I discovered a brand of fruit snacks that quickly and easily replaced our more expensive name-brand go-to.

The Lunch Buddies Assorted Fruit Snacks offer a bright, fruity taste with a pleasing chewy texture that isn't too hard. Plus, they're only 70 calories per pack and offer 7% of your daily Vitamin C needs, making them a relatively smart snacking choice. And, now that I've had these Aldi fruit snacks, I'll never go back to name-brand options — it's simply not worth it to pay more money for something I like less.