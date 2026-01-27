After Buying These Aldi Fruit Snacks, I'll Never Go Back To Name Brand
With two growing children at home who are always hungry, I keep my pantry and refrigerator well-stocked with varying snacks. Some of these are sweet treats like our favorite Aldi bakery items, while other options are healthy, like fresh fruit or whole-grain crackers. Sometimes I even include homemade snacks like peanut butter cookies or cinnamon apples when I have the time. Although I like to switch things up so the kids (and myself, as well as my partner) don't get bored, there are some snacks that quickly earn a permanent, recurring place in our family snack rotation. One type of snack we always have in stock is fruit snacks.
Until somewhat recently, I had always just been purchasing name-brand fruit snacks because the store brand options I'd tried just didn't hold up to my expectations. But, during an Aldi shopping trip, I discovered a brand of fruit snacks that quickly and easily replaced our more expensive name-brand go-to.
The Lunch Buddies Assorted Fruit Snacks offer a bright, fruity taste with a pleasing chewy texture that isn't too hard. Plus, they're only 70 calories per pack and offer 7% of your daily Vitamin C needs, making them a relatively smart snacking choice. And, now that I've had these Aldi fruit snacks, I'll never go back to name-brand options — it's simply not worth it to pay more money for something I like less.
Many other Lunch Buddies snacks are worth trying, too
Although they don't quite hold a candle to the Assorted Fruit Snacks, the Lunch Buddies brand has many other snacks that are well-worth trying. I previously did a ranking of 19 Lunch Buddies Snacks at Aldi, and although I didn't like every option, most of them were quite good.
There are other fruit-flavored snacks if you want to get a smaller box than the assorted option offers. This includes an option featuring dinosaurs and dragons that's sometimes in stock, which children especially might find appealing and whimsical. In addition to the fruit snacks offered by the brand, Lunch Buddies offers a nice assortment of fruit cups, applesauce, pudding, and fruit gel cups. My favorite options (outside of these fruit snacks) include the Mandarin Oranges in 100% Fruit Juice, Cinnamon Applesauce, Chocolate Pudding Cups, and Yellow Cling Diced Peaches in 100% Fruit Juice.