10 Old-School Potato Dishes That Are Too Good To Stay In The Past

Potatoes have been a food staple in the western hemisphere for millennia, but their spread to the rest of the globe is relatively recent. This humble tuber, in all of its varieties, is now a major food crop around the world, so unsurprisingly, there have been countless recipes starring spuds over the centuries. With so many ways to prepare potatoes, and new recipes being created all the time, some classic dishes can get lost in the shuffle.

We've combed through dusty cookbooks and archives to highlight ten old-school potato dishes that are unique, delicious, and vibrant. These preparations may be somewhat old-fashioned, and some may have never reached fame outside of their home region, but they all deserve a spot at the modern dinner table. Whether you're looking for simple and rustic or elegant and sophisticated dishes, adding these into your regular rotation is a great way to celebrate the versatility of the wondrous potato.