What Are Funeral Potatoes And Why Are They Called That?

If you find yourself browsing the side dishes at a potluck, you may come across something called "funeral potatoes." While the dish may look tasty, questions will surely come up about what's in it — or why it was given that morbid name. Made like a casserole, it's a hearty, tuber-forward dish with a crusty topping of corn flakes and with many variations for the inner contents. Easy to make and full of popular ingredients, there are any number of occasions to serve it though one in particular gave it is name.

The dish's popularity began in the western United States, particularly among Mormon communities in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and California. No one specific person has claimed ownership of the recipe, but the Relief Society in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is often credited with helping to spread the popularity of the dish, which was often made to provide sustenance to families coping with the death of a family member.

It was a pretty common practice for a member of the religious group to bring food to grieving families — the association stuck, and the dish became known as "funeral potatoes."