What Are Funeral Potatoes And Why Are They Called That?
If you find yourself browsing the side dishes at a potluck, you may come across something called "funeral potatoes." While the dish may look tasty, questions will surely come up about what's in it — or why it was given that morbid name. Made like a casserole, it's a hearty, tuber-forward dish with a crusty topping of corn flakes and with many variations for the inner contents. Easy to make and full of popular ingredients, there are any number of occasions to serve it though one in particular gave it is name.
The dish's popularity began in the western United States, particularly among Mormon communities in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and California. No one specific person has claimed ownership of the recipe, but the Relief Society in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is often credited with helping to spread the popularity of the dish, which was often made to provide sustenance to families coping with the death of a family member.
It was a pretty common practice for a member of the religious group to bring food to grieving families — the association stuck, and the dish became known as "funeral potatoes."
How to make funeral potatoes
As it turns out, potatoes make for a pretty good comfort food, even if you aren't grieving or sharing sympathy with loved ones. Since tubers feature a fairly bland flavor on their own and there's so many different ways to cook potatoes, it's easy to enhance them in this warm casserole with cheese, butter, seasonings, and more.
Potatoes are, of course, the main ingredient in the dish. The starch can either be cubed or shredded (or you can use store-bought frozen hash browns to cut down on prep time — just grab either the shredded or Southern-style diced variety). The potatoes are then mixed into a casserole dish along with cream of chicken soup, shredded cheese, butter, and sour cream.
Before baking, the potato-based casserole should be topped off with something to give it a little extra crunch: corn flakes and crushed-up potato chips are pretty popular options. Once the creamy meal has cooked, just grab a serving spoon and dig in. It's as simple as that.
Enhance funeral potatoes with some extra ingredients
The basic recipe for funeral potatoes simply consists of potatoes in a creamy, cheesy sauce with a crunchy topping. But, if you want to change things up, there are plenty of ways to enhance the dish. For a little bit of spice, you could chop up and mix in some jalapeño peppers, for example.
If you want to add in some protein, mix in diced ham, shredded chicken, or bacon bits. Or, if you want to try an even more inventive take on the dish, combine the components into bite-sized funeral potato street tots with fry sauce served on the side.
The next time you're craving some comfort food with a little bit of crunch on top, try making some funeral potatoes. While the dish is often associated with showing sympathy towards others, it can still be a pretty delicious side to serve up at potlucks, holiday parties, or simply on its own for a cozy dinner.