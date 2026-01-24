The Worst BBQ Sauce On Shelves Comes From A Grocery Giant

Billed as one of the worst foods you can eat at a backyard barbecue due to its high salt and sugar content, we still adore a generous slathering of barbecue sauce on chicken wings and ribs. This trusty sauce is still the ultimate champ when it comes to rescuing a dry steak or a burnt brisket, and it has a certain vibe that other condiments simply don't bring to the table, regardless of its nutritional issues. The challenge? Finding a brand that strikes the perfect balance of flavor and texture. While many grocery stores carry their own line of barbecue sauces that are both tasty and inexpensive, some simply don't cut the mustard when it comes to their mouthfeel and tanginess. Case in point? Great Value original barbecue sauce from grocery giant Walmart.

The loser in our taste test of 12 store-bought barbecue sauces for chicken, we singled it out for its gloopy and unappetizing texture. We reckon that the best barbecue sauce should be thick enough to cling to a chicken drumstick but not so viscous that it has a jelly-like feel. Unfortunately, Great Value barbecue sauce has a gelatinous consistency, which means it isn't useful for drizzling straight from the bottle.