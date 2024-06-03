The Store-Bought Barbecue Sauce You Won't See Us Adding To Our Cart

Summer is the season for barbecue, whether you're making pulled chicken sandwiches, slathering juicy pork ribs with barbecue sauce, or grilling sizzling sausages. The trouble is, with so many brands of barbecue sauce out there, which should you use?

While it may be delicious, there's one brand that you might want to pass on when you're shopping for the perfect sauce — Stubb's, and more specifically, Stubb's Smokey Mesquite Bar-B-Q Sauce. This sauce has a few ingredients in it that you might want to avoid as they could lead to unwanted consequences such as tummy troubles and other health concerns. Plus, its nutritional profile means that although the sauce tastes great, it might not be the best way to get your macro and micronutrients. So, before you go adding it to your shopping cart, there are a few things you need to know about Stubb's sauces, namely the Smokey Mesquite flavor.