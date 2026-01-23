Rescue Thin Buffalo Sauce With This Foolproof Technique

If you're planning to make some Buffalo sauce, either for tossing some wings in or to fold into a Buffalo chicken dip recipe, keep this tip on hand in case it turns out runnier than you'd like. To make a thicker Buffalo sauce, simply add a cornstarch slurry.

To thicken 1 cup of sauce, mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 1 tablespoon of cold water. Stir until the ingredients form a paste, then gradually whisk that paste into your cup of heated Buffalo sauce. Simmer until the starch taste is gone. And voilà! You now have a nice, thick sauce.

This tip works thanks to the process of gelatinization. Mixing the cornstarch with water removes the starch's clumps. Then, when you mix the paste into the simmering Buffalo sauce, the starch granules burst, and the amylopectin molecules in the starch become a part of the sauce, forming a clear, soft gel. The flavor of cornstarch tends to be clean and won't interfere with your sauce the way flour would. Just be careful not to overheat your sauce — keep it at a gentle simmer during this process, as it'll break if it gets too hot.