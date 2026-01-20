Supercharge Your Breakfast With This Protein-Rich Food

Eggs are likely the first thing you imagine when anyone mentions a high-protein breakfast food. But if you're vegan or simply aren't a fan of scrambled huevos, there are plenty of other ways to get your protein fix and whip up a morning meal that's equally as filling. One surprising protein-rich food that's perfect for supercharging your breakfast is a bowl of steel cut oats.

100 grams of steel cut oats contains 12.5 grams of protein. This means that in every 50-gram serving of oatmeal, there's a minimum 6 grams of protein before you add any additional ingredients. If you prepare your oatmeal with 150 milliliters of full-fat milk, you'll increase the protein content by 5 grams, bringing the total up to 11 per bowl (more than the amount of protein in a couple of small sized eggs). Alternatively, sub the cow's milk for soy if preferred, which contains almost 6 grams of protein per 150 milliliters.

Aside from their high protein content, oats are packed with soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which slows down digestion and helps to stabilize blood sugar and lower cholesterol. Steel-cut oats, which are minimally processed, contain more fiber than rolled oats that have been steamed and flattened. However, they are slightly lower in protein. This protein-packed chocolate baked oats recipe is made with rolled oats, but you can just as easily sub them for the steel-cut variety if you're more interested in boosting the fiber content and texture of your breakfast.