Supercharge Your Breakfast With This Protein-Rich Food
Eggs are likely the first thing you imagine when anyone mentions a high-protein breakfast food. But if you're vegan or simply aren't a fan of scrambled huevos, there are plenty of other ways to get your protein fix and whip up a morning meal that's equally as filling. One surprising protein-rich food that's perfect for supercharging your breakfast is a bowl of steel cut oats.
100 grams of steel cut oats contains 12.5 grams of protein. This means that in every 50-gram serving of oatmeal, there's a minimum 6 grams of protein before you add any additional ingredients. If you prepare your oatmeal with 150 milliliters of full-fat milk, you'll increase the protein content by 5 grams, bringing the total up to 11 per bowl (more than the amount of protein in a couple of small sized eggs). Alternatively, sub the cow's milk for soy if preferred, which contains almost 6 grams of protein per 150 milliliters.
Aside from their high protein content, oats are packed with soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which slows down digestion and helps to stabilize blood sugar and lower cholesterol. Steel-cut oats, which are minimally processed, contain more fiber than rolled oats that have been steamed and flattened. However, they are slightly lower in protein. This protein-packed chocolate baked oats recipe is made with rolled oats, but you can just as easily sub them for the steel-cut variety if you're more interested in boosting the fiber content and texture of your breakfast.
Top your oatmeal with yummy add-ins for more texture, fiber, and protein
While oats are high in protein, they can't be classed as a complete protein (one that contains all nine of the essential amino acids the body needs). This is because they don't contain enough of the amino acid lysine, which helps support calcium absorption. To ensure your oatmeal breakfast qualifies as a complete protein, top it with other ingredients that contain lysine, such as pumpkin, hemp, or chia seeds. You could also add additional high-fiber foods like raspberries or almonds to lend your breakfast a vibrant appearance and fresher flavor. Or, of course, scatter over some chocolate chips for a sweeter and richer finish.
Another idea is to add an egg white to your oatmeal for extra protein. Simply prepare your oats as normal and whisk your whites in at the very end, making sure to stir continuously. You should find that the eggs meld into the oats, lending them a fluffier texture and filling quality (this hack might be right up your alley if you don't enjoy the texture of cooked eggs). Still not sold? Other high-protein breakfast foods that don't feature eggs are chia pudding and Greek yogurt parfait, which can both be prepared and set in the fridge the night before to make mornings easier.