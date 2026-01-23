The Aldi Chicken Product That Won A Permanent Spot In My Freezer

Ranking-based articles are (and probably always will be) my favorite part of my job because I get the opportunity to try a lot of products I may not have been introduced to otherwise. I've literally landed a foodie's dream job, and I'm so thankful for it. Recently, I was given even more reason to be thankful for this job and those ranking articles. While I was doing a ranking for Aldi frozen appetizers, I discovered something that won a permanent spot in my freezer — its fully cooked Kirkwood Chicken Fries.

You may be surprised, but permanent spots in my freezer aren't often allotted during rankings or, well, ever. However, these chicken fries are convenient, affordable, and delicious. They have all the most important aspects of a great product, and I'm not the only one who thinks so, either. My family has been devouring these, and that includes my super-picky 8-year-old, who enjoys so few foods that he rotates the same meals every three nights.

My only regret is that I didn't stock up because they had already sold out on my last visit to Aldi. Everyone is complaining that we're on the freezer's final bag, and my children may stage a coup if I don't get more before we officially run out.