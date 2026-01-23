The Aldi Chicken Product That Won A Permanent Spot In My Freezer
Ranking-based articles are (and probably always will be) my favorite part of my job because I get the opportunity to try a lot of products I may not have been introduced to otherwise. I've literally landed a foodie's dream job, and I'm so thankful for it. Recently, I was given even more reason to be thankful for this job and those ranking articles. While I was doing a ranking for Aldi frozen appetizers, I discovered something that won a permanent spot in my freezer — its fully cooked Kirkwood Chicken Fries.
You may be surprised, but permanent spots in my freezer aren't often allotted during rankings or, well, ever. However, these chicken fries are convenient, affordable, and delicious. They have all the most important aspects of a great product, and I'm not the only one who thinks so, either. My family has been devouring these, and that includes my super-picky 8-year-old, who enjoys so few foods that he rotates the same meals every three nights.
My only regret is that I didn't stock up because they had already sold out on my last visit to Aldi. Everyone is complaining that we're on the freezer's final bag, and my children may stage a coup if I don't get more before we officially run out.
Kirkwood's Chicken Fries are incredibly versatile
I purchased my 24-ounce bag of chicken fries for $5.29 from the Aldi in Vineland, New Jersey. Prices may vary based on location, but overall, it should remain an affordable product. Plus, I think this is a steal for something that's so versatile — I've used it for snacks, lunches, dinners, and even appetizers.
The long, thin shape of these chicken fries is what makes them so great for snacks and apps. They're easy to hold and are thin enough to dip in your favorite sauce (like homemade honey mustard) without finagling for the right angle. I also like that they tend to be pretty filling, so two or three should be just enough if you're trying to hold out for an hour or two until your next real meal.
Of course, you can also make full meals out of them. In my house, we tend to have a lighter lunch and a heavier dinner. So, I often pair the Kirkwood Chicken Fries with homemade french fries or tater tots for lunch to keep it quick and simple. For dinner, I've used these in more ways than I can tell. My favorite is making a casserole using homemade mac and cheese as the base before layering these chicken fries, a can of corn, and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese on top. It may sound a bit odd, but I definitely recommend trying it.