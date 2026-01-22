Why Costco Shoppers Aren't Impressed With This Cut Of Beef

Beef back ribs come from the same region of the cow as ribeye steaks and prime rib roasts. Fortunately, what these ribs lack in meat quantity, they usually make up for in flavor. One Reddit commenter wrote that they occasionally buy this rack to make birria. Another wrote, "These are my go to for pulled bulgogi beef tacos on the smoker."

Others described using the meat and bones to make flavorful stocks. One person wrote that they only buy them "when [they're] making a big pot of pho or beef stock ... it's a good cheap bone that provides a ton of flavor." If you want to try this method for yourself, check out our recipe for how to make pho.

Another commenter pointed out that this cut is commonly used in their area, writing, "Back ribs are a thing here on the Central Coast of California. I like em smoked, no wrap." Like many regions, this area has a distinct type of barbecue known as Santa Maria-style, named after the valley where the original rancheros worked when they developed the style 150 years ago. Whether or not this is the rib choice for you depends on what you're looking for. As long as you're aware this particular cut has less meat on the bones and you have a plan to use it to its fullest, Costco's beef back ribs can be a great choice.