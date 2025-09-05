How To Get More Bang For Your Buck When Buying Ribs At Costco

Charred low and slow in a smoker or grilled in a sticky marinade, beef ribs can be succulent and tender when prepared properly. However, since ribs naturally have less meat on them than other premium cuts, they can leave you feeling shortchanged if you don't shop wisely. One way to get more bang for your buck at Costco is to purchase an entire package of short ribs rather than a smaller packet of trimmed back ribs that have already been cut into pieces.

On a Reddit thread discussing the stingy amount of meat on Costco's beef back ribs, one user wrote: "If your Costco sells the cut up short ribs for around [$13 to $14 per pound], ask the butcher for the whole vacuumed package," explaining that it's significantly cheaper (to the tune of $7.59 per pound, though prices may fluctuate) for prime short ribs.

It makes sense — smaller packages of ribs are more expensive because you're paying for the labor of trimming away excess fat. Larger untrimmed cuts appear bigger and more substantial due to that extra fat, which also helps keep ribs moist as it renders down during a slow roast, braise or smoke. Short ribs generally have more meat on them than back ribs because they come from the front portion of the cow. Back ribs, by contrast, are the leftovers from the area behind the shoulders after cuts like the prime rib roast and ribeye have been removed, which means they naturally aren't as meaty.