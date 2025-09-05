How To Get More Bang For Your Buck When Buying Ribs At Costco
Charred low and slow in a smoker or grilled in a sticky marinade, beef ribs can be succulent and tender when prepared properly. However, since ribs naturally have less meat on them than other premium cuts, they can leave you feeling shortchanged if you don't shop wisely. One way to get more bang for your buck at Costco is to purchase an entire package of short ribs rather than a smaller packet of trimmed back ribs that have already been cut into pieces.
On a Reddit thread discussing the stingy amount of meat on Costco's beef back ribs, one user wrote: "If your Costco sells the cut up short ribs for around [$13 to $14 per pound], ask the butcher for the whole vacuumed package," explaining that it's significantly cheaper (to the tune of $7.59 per pound, though prices may fluctuate) for prime short ribs.
It makes sense — smaller packages of ribs are more expensive because you're paying for the labor of trimming away excess fat. Larger untrimmed cuts appear bigger and more substantial due to that extra fat, which also helps keep ribs moist as it renders down during a slow roast, braise or smoke. Short ribs generally have more meat on them than back ribs because they come from the front portion of the cow. Back ribs, by contrast, are the leftovers from the area behind the shoulders after cuts like the prime rib roast and ribeye have been removed, which means they naturally aren't as meaty.
Examine your beef ribs and select a meatier package
If you still prefer back ribs over short ribs, make sure to examine the package carefully and choose one with a higher meat-to-fat ratio. Look for packages where the meat is a rich red color with a good layer of fat on top and between the bones. Avoid any that look dry or that have a significant amount of sinew. While back ribs are naturally less meaty than short ribs, they can still be a good, affordable option, but they require a long, slow cooking process to become tender.
Regardless of the cut you choose, remember that beef is suited to both grilling and slow cooking thanks to its extra fat, while leaner cuts of pork are better for smoking. For example, braising boneless beef short ribs is a great way to take advantage of this. To make beef ribs even more tender, a marinade is an effective method. Coating cheaper cuts of beef in a bourbon marinade, for instance, is especially good because the alcohol helps break down tough muscle fibers, giving the meat a more succulent texture. And if your ribs don't turn out tender enough, the quick fix is to slather them with sauce and vinegar, then steam them in the oven to restore some moisture.