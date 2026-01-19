The 10 Best Food Fight Scenes In Movie History

"Food fight!" It's the cry that's preceded a million moments of kids (and adults) gleefully picking up their grub and hurling it at each other. Food fights aren't just the sort of thing that happens in school cafeterias around the world, though: They're a cinematic staple. Filmmakers have been putting food fights on screen in various forms since the early 1900s, with some of the earliest silent slapstick movies scoring their biggest laughs from pies thrown into people's faces. As time went on and movies became more developed, so did the food fights that they portrayed. Eventually, food fights on film became full-scale affairs.

There have been many of these battles on the big screen throughout the years, and some pretty epic food fights on TV, too. Which ones are the best, though? In our opinion, it's those movies that capture the feeling of wild, childish joy that a good food fight evokes. This can be found in films ranging from "Matilda" to "National Lampoon's Animal House," which feature some of the best food fights ever recorded. Elsewhere, like in "Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2," food fights have broken the mold and put brand-new twists on the form. Let's dive into some food-based movie-making magic.