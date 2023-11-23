Here's What The Flavor Of White Haribo Gummy Bears Actually Is

Many studies have been conducted on the correlations between color and flavor. Red, for instance, is the most consumer-coveted hue for sweets. While most Haribo Goldbears colors are intuitively indicative, there was some internet uproar when people were surprised to learn that the green gummy bears are actually strawberry-flavored. But with that settled and all others accounted for, one question remains: What does the white (or clear) bear taste like? It turns out, this translucent treat has a tropical inflection — it's pineapple-flavored.

The mystery of the true flavors of Haribo Goldbears is a secret hidden in plain sight, as the profiles of each are printed on every gold package of the iconic chewy delights. Apparently though, there is some variation in different markets, and to further confuse things, the German bags of Goldbears do actually contain a green apple flavor (and are also made with natural colors rather than their American counterparts, which rely on artificial agents). Raspberry and strawberry in the German mix are red, but slightly different shades. And while nearly a third of newly released candies in the U.S. are a shade of red, bending toward this consumer color bias, the white pineapple Goldbears get a lot of love, too. They are in fact so popular that Haribo released a single-flavor package of this variety for superfans on the bears' 100th birthday.