Guy Fieri's Temperature Trick Gives Baked Chicken Wings A Perfect Crust
The crispy crust on a batch of chicken wings is arguably the most delectable part of this iconic game-day dish. The combination of succulent chicken and the characterful, seasoned exterior instantly whets the appetite, and the aroma is unmatched. Breading and deep-frying chicken wings produce the crispiest results and protect the interior of the chicken from drying out, but you can also achieve that savory crust by baking for a healthier alternative. Better yet, employ a simple temperature trick, and you'll be able to give your baked chicken wings the perfect crust without any extra work. According to TV chef Guy Fieri (via Tasting Table), the key is to bake your wings at two temperatures.
If you're making wings at home, Guy Fieri recommends patting them dry with paper towels before seasoning and laying them out on a sheet tray. He advises baking the wings at 350 degrees Fahrenheit to begin. This move allows the chicken to cook through without drying out. Then, the special trick is to increase the temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for the final few minutes to "really put a nice little crust" on the exterior of the wings and eliminate any areas of skin that have a gummy texture. Using a two-stage temperature method means the chicken can stay juicy on the inside while the fat renders out before developing a caramelized crust on the outside that's rich with savory flavor.
Baking chicken wings in 2 temperature stages elicits a golden crust
When baking chicken wings, you might be tempted to crank up the heat from the start to speed up the process. However, this will only result in wings that are golden on the outside and raw in the middle. Conversely, if you bake them at a lower temperature for longer, they'll be cooked through to the center but gummy and unappetizing on the outside. Starting at a lower temperature and increasing it toward the end is the best solution. Baking your wings on a wire rack set on a baking sheet will also guarantee that hot air circulates freely and creates a comprehensive crust that covers every nook and cranny.
Guy Fieri's simple secret for ultra-flavorful fried chicken is finishing it off with a generous sprinkling of homemade dill salt. Having said that, serving your wings with a selection of classic dips, like ranch, blue cheese, or barbecue sauce, is always a winner and will give your guests plenty of flavor options. If this sounds like too much work, you can always order a batch of baked chicken wings from your favorite takeout restaurant. If you live in Big Sky Country, why not make a visit to Roost Fried Chicken, the hidden fried chicken gem Guy Fieri found on vacation in Montana?
Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal and Tasting Table.