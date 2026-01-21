Guy Fieri's Temperature Trick Gives Baked Chicken Wings A Perfect Crust

The crispy crust on a batch of chicken wings is arguably the most delectable part of this iconic game-day dish. The combination of succulent chicken and the characterful, seasoned exterior instantly whets the appetite, and the aroma is unmatched. Breading and deep-frying chicken wings produce the crispiest results and protect the interior of the chicken from drying out, but you can also achieve that savory crust by baking for a healthier alternative. Better yet, employ a simple temperature trick, and you'll be able to give your baked chicken wings the perfect crust without any extra work. According to TV chef Guy Fieri (via Tasting Table), the key is to bake your wings at two temperatures.

If you're making wings at home, Guy Fieri recommends patting them dry with paper towels before seasoning and laying them out on a sheet tray. He advises baking the wings at 350 degrees Fahrenheit to begin. This move allows the chicken to cook through without drying out. Then, the special trick is to increase the temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit for the final few minutes to "really put a nice little crust" on the exterior of the wings and eliminate any areas of skin that have a gummy texture. Using a two-stage temperature method means the chicken can stay juicy on the inside while the fat renders out before developing a caramelized crust on the outside that's rich with savory flavor.