Guy Fieri's Simple Secret For Ultra-Flavorful Fried Chicken

Fried chicken offers layers of opportunity to develop sweet, savory, and heat-inducing flavors. From the marinade to the dredge to how you finish off your pieces of succulent fried meat, this comfort food is begging for an amped-up taste. Sure, you can add all the usual seasoning suspects to your dredge — garlic, paprika, onion powder, black or cayenne pepper — but in an Instagram post, Guy Fieri revealed that a big flavor pay-off comes in the form of dill salt. Fieri uses a homemade version of this seasoning as a finisher and liberally sprinkles it onto his fried chicken right after it is done frying.

Fieri's dill salt is surprisingly simple, consisting of just three ingredients: Salt, pepper, and fresh dill. While the mayor of "Flavortown Kitchen" prefers to use fresh dill to make his salt, he notes that if dried is what's in the pantry, you should use it. Why fresh dill over dried? He explains, "The oil that's going to come out of this dill mixed in with this salt and pepper is going to be fantastic."