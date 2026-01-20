'I Have The Palate Of A 5-Year-Old' – Sophie Turner's Favorite Snack Is A UK Classic
While she might be best known for her role on "Game of Thrones," Sophie Turner is really a multi-hyphenate. The actress reviews sausages on Instagram, is about to become the next Lara Croft, and told Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on their "Dish" podcast that she has "the palate of a five-year-old." This is an important tidbit because it trickles down to her favorite food to snack on. The TV star confessed that when she wants to snack, she reaches for Peperami sticks. If you've never heard of them, that's because they are a food you either have to get in the U.K. or at a specialty shop in the United States.
What exactly are Peperami sticks? They are a ready-to-eat, sausage-like, cured meat, and they resemble the iconic American Slim Jim, which was originally sold as a bar food. Peperami are firm, chewy, and a little on the spicy side, with a smoky, peppery bite. However, if you want one with a real kick, you will want to try a Peperami Hot 5. It will give your taste buds that feel of fire that has you reaching for a glass of water. But you won't find Turner eating the uber spicy version. She doesn't have an affinity for heat-inducing foods.
How she eats them
Sophie Turner's love for this savory snack really isn't all that newsworthy, but the way she enjoys it might make her relatable. Turner has her own ritual she adheres to when eating a Peperami. She revealed that, "I have a technique with this — it's almost like an OCD thing. I have to put my finger right on top of the other so that all of the flavour from the wrapper goes onto my fingers, and then I can lick my fingers. Sometimes I suck on the wrapper, but I'm not gonna do that." If it brings her joy, don't knock it.
Turner has been a fan of this meaty snack for a while. According to Vogue, Peperamis also got the actor through her filming of "Game of Thrones." She shared that she and her co-star, Maisie Williams, would enjoy the food together. "We would eat, like, chicken bites from Tesco and nuts and Peperamis, and that would kind of be it." Sounds like a protein-packed meal to us. If you happen to find some Peperami sticks online, just know that, like Slim Jims, they do not need to be refrigerated. And, if you are planning to visit the U.K., add trying them to your bucket list.