'I Have The Palate Of A 5-Year-Old' – Sophie Turner's Favorite Snack Is A UK Classic

While she might be best known for her role on "Game of Thrones," Sophie Turner is really a multi-hyphenate. The actress reviews sausages on Instagram, is about to become the next Lara Croft, and told Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on their "Dish" podcast that she has "the palate of a five-year-old." This is an important tidbit because it trickles down to her favorite food to snack on. The TV star confessed that when she wants to snack, she reaches for Peperami sticks. If you've never heard of them, that's because they are a food you either have to get in the U.K. or at a specialty shop in the United States.

What exactly are Peperami sticks? They are a ready-to-eat, sausage-like, cured meat, and they resemble the iconic American Slim Jim, which was originally sold as a bar food. Peperami are firm, chewy, and a little on the spicy side, with a smoky, peppery bite. However, if you want one with a real kick, you will want to try a Peperami Hot 5. It will give your taste buds that feel of fire that has you reaching for a glass of water. But you won't find Turner eating the uber spicy version. She doesn't have an affinity for heat-inducing foods.