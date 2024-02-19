Should Slim Jims Actually Be Refrigerated?
From heaping pots of homemade stew to well-crafted chef-made burgers, life is all about enjoying a good meal. But as foodies, we care just as much about snacks and finger foods as we do full-fledged entrees and meals. When we're not keeping things light with berries, bite-sized crackers, and biscotti, we crave heartier snacks, like Slim Jims. A savory, protein-packed nosh, Slim Jims are the poster child for meat sticks and beef jerky. Widely available at most supermarkets and convenience stores, there's one pressing question that needs answering; should Slim Jims be refrigerated?
The short answer is no, you do not have to refrigerate Slim Jims. Because so much of the moisture in the jerky meat is removed before it is distributed, it is shelf-stable. Slim Jims in particular are vacuum-sealed and include preservatives like sodium nitrite to extend their life span. The catch? They are only shelf-stable and appropriate to take up space in your pantry if they are unopened. Once opened, they'll need to make a beeline to your refrigerator where they will be best if you eat them within three days. But as long as they remain sealed, Slim Jims can last up to a year without ever needing refrigeration.
Proper Slim Jim storage
Although Slim Jims are shelf-stable and boast a lengthy lifespan, proper storage is key to preserving their freshness and maximizing their shelf-life. Unopened, Slim Jims should be stored in a cool, dark place such as a pantry or cupboard and shouldn't be exposed to temperatures lower than 50 or greater than 85 degrees Fahrenheit. If you can help it, try your best to eliminate exposure to moisture because dehydration is what makes Slim Jims shelf-stable in the first place.
If you open your Slim Jim packaging but don't finish the entire stick, your leftovers should be moved to the refrigerator. Although it might be tempting to just throw it in the fridge as-is, placing it in an airtight container such as a lidded mason jar or plastic food container will protect it from bacterial growth and rapid spoiling. To ensure that you don't consume expired Slim Jims, consider labeling the container with the date it was transferred to the container of your liking.
Recognizing signs of spoilage
Eating expired meat can lead to foodborne illness and a slurry of unpleasant physical symptoms. Although Slim Jims have a long shelf-life with uncomplicated storage guidelines, it's important to recognize signs of expiry. The easiest way to check for spoilage is by relying on your senses. First is the visual test. If you see extreme discoloration, fuzzy mold, or any organic growth, you should immediately discard the Slim Jims and soak their container with a bleach-water solution before thoroughly scrubbing it with dish soap and hot water. Next up is the smell test. Fresh Slim Jims have a meaty, savory, and mouthwatering aroma. If you smell foul, soured, or rancid odors, take it to the garbage. It's not in your best interest to perform a taste test to determine a Slim Jim's freshness, so trust that your eyes and ears can call the shots.
Slim Jims are tasty little treats that deserve an occasional spot in your snack rotation. As long as you maintain proper food safety practices, you'll never bite into a rotten Slim Jim.