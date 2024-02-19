Should Slim Jims Actually Be Refrigerated?

From heaping pots of homemade stew to well-crafted chef-made burgers, life is all about enjoying a good meal. But as foodies, we care just as much about snacks and finger foods as we do full-fledged entrees and meals. When we're not keeping things light with berries, bite-sized crackers, and biscotti, we crave heartier snacks, like Slim Jims. A savory, protein-packed nosh, Slim Jims are the poster child for meat sticks and beef jerky. Widely available at most supermarkets and convenience stores, there's one pressing question that needs answering; should Slim Jims be refrigerated?

The short answer is no, you do not have to refrigerate Slim Jims. Because so much of the moisture in the jerky meat is removed before it is distributed, it is shelf-stable. Slim Jims in particular are vacuum-sealed and include preservatives like sodium nitrite to extend their life span. The catch? They are only shelf-stable and appropriate to take up space in your pantry if they are unopened. Once opened, they'll need to make a beeline to your refrigerator where they will be best if you eat them within three days. But as long as they remain sealed, Slim Jims can last up to a year without ever needing refrigeration.