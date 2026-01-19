6 Bakery Chains With The Best Cupcakes Across America

As the bakery responsible for helping start the cupcake craze in the first place, Magnolia Bakery has been a staple of the New York City area since 1996, when the first bakery location opened in Manhattan's West Village. What started as a local favorite soon became a tourist destination, with customers lining up to try the bakery's famous Red Velvet Cupcakes as well as the iconic Banana Pudding. By the 2010s, Magnolia Bakery had expanded across New York City and opened locations in Los Angeles and Dubai. Today, dozens of stores are open around the world, with plans for more on the way.

If you have never had a Magnolia Bakery cupcake before, you are truly missing out. Each cupcake is made with care and incredible precision, featuring a moist, spongy cake base and perfectly coiffed thick icing top. Instead of relying on over-the-top decorations or gimmicks, Magnolia Cupcakes are clean, elegant, and only adorned with the occasional sprinkle or edible decoration. One user on Reddit raved: "Their cake sponge is melt in the mouth soft ... for the portion size I think the price was good."

A 12-count assortment featuring three of the most famous flavors — the chocolate buttercream and sprinkle-topped chocolate cupcake, the famous "Carrie Bradshaw" vanilla buttercream on vanilla cupcake, and the iced red velvet cupcake — costs $57. While these cupcakes are not cheap, this clearly has not stopped customers from buying them, as the chain proudly boasted $4.4 million in gross annual revenue in 2024.