How Baked By Melissa's Founder Gives Her Cupcakes A Professional Upgrade

For the batter, Melissa Ben-Ishay suggests classic rainbow sprinkles and even mini chocolate chips, which cupcake lovers can't deny bring a little of everything: Texture, flavor, aesthetics, and nostalgia. If you're looking for a slightly less sugary option, though, Ben-Ishay's go-to is "blended freeze-dried fruit when I want something healthier that creates a pop of color."

On the frosting front, whether you're going for a vanilla whipped cream or a traditional American buttercream, Ben-Ishay has thoughts to inspire you. For those looking to stay close to the classics, she suggests mixing in cocoa powder or leaning into another familiar chocolate element: hot cocoa mix. "I also love using nostalgic treats and toppings that make you feel like a kid again," she said of the idea, noting that the result "tastes like the bottom of a hot cocoa mug."

That said, she also offered a less common ingredient recommendation for your icing upgrade. Ben-Ishay says to try spirulina. If that has you wondering what spirulina is, This ingredient is an algae popular for its nutritional benefits as well as its unique and eye-catching green hue; it is useful "if you want a sugar replacement, or bright colors to add uniqueness," said Ben-Ishay.

Whether you're looking to put a familiar twist on or dial down the sugar, and if you want to upgrade your confection's top or bottom, Ben-Ishay's ideas are a boon. Now, you can proceed to professional-level cupcake creation with confidence.