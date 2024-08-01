How Baked By Melissa's Founder Gives Her Cupcakes A Professional Upgrade
When it comes to making homemade treats, cupcakes are often on the list of the most popular (and accessible) confections. That said, there's no arguing that the finely crafted professional versions can feel like they're in a totally different stratosphere. Fortunately, New York Times best-selling author and Baked By Melissa founder Melissa Ben-Ishay was willing to share some simple tips in an interview with Daily Meal to help turn your run-of-the-mill treats into true standouts.
Ben-Ishay — who will host the GrillHampton event on August 3, 2024, as part of Dan's Taste of Summer in East Hampton, New York — took a few minutes to share some ideas with us that can help you transform humble treats into impressive iconic sweets. Whether you're looking to upgrade your batter or your frosting — or both — these strategies will inspire and help you craft some out-of-this-world cupcake creations worthy of a professional pastry case without sending you into a tailspin. As an added bonus points, these tips can even work with boxed or store-bought versions, and some of Ben-Ishay's go-to ingredients may already be hiding in your pantry.
Melissa Ben-Ishay's top-to-bottom cupcake tips
For the batter, Melissa Ben-Ishay suggests classic rainbow sprinkles and even mini chocolate chips, which cupcake lovers can't deny bring a little of everything: Texture, flavor, aesthetics, and nostalgia. If you're looking for a slightly less sugary option, though, Ben-Ishay's go-to is "blended freeze-dried fruit when I want something healthier that creates a pop of color."
On the frosting front, whether you're going for a vanilla whipped cream or a traditional American buttercream, Ben-Ishay has thoughts to inspire you. For those looking to stay close to the classics, she suggests mixing in cocoa powder or leaning into another familiar chocolate element: hot cocoa mix. "I also love using nostalgic treats and toppings that make you feel like a kid again," she said of the idea, noting that the result "tastes like the bottom of a hot cocoa mug."
That said, she also offered a less common ingredient recommendation for your icing upgrade. Ben-Ishay says to try spirulina. If that has you wondering what spirulina is, This ingredient is an algae popular for its nutritional benefits as well as its unique and eye-catching green hue; it is useful "if you want a sugar replacement, or bright colors to add uniqueness," said Ben-Ishay.
Whether you're looking to put a familiar twist on or dial down the sugar, and if you want to upgrade your confection's top or bottom, Ben-Ishay's ideas are a boon. Now, you can proceed to professional-level cupcake creation with confidence.