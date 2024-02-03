Rum Cakes Are A Fun, Unique Way To Send A Long Distance Treat

In every household, there is the inevitable argument about what treat to serve for the holiday season. But while it may not have the decadence of death by chocolate or the classic feel of apple pie, rum cake should be the dark horse for any festivity. Containing the necessary ingredients for any cake, such as flour, eggs, and butter, its titular component is what makes this dessert so fun.

By soaking the fruit ingredients in rum for months ahead of time, this cake turns into a moist and spicy treat for any occasion. Rum cake, otherwise known as black cake, is a common staple for Jamaican celebrations such as holidays and weddings. An apt tradition considering the alcohol content in the cake. While you shouldn't believe the rum cake myth that the contents can get you drunk, the addition of the rum does bring a level of spices not present in other holiday treats. It is the perfect option if you are looking for an out-of-the-box gift for your loved ones. Sending food through the mail is a tradition long honored for holidays, but rum cake will bring the participants something unexpected. Unlike your stale Christmas cookies, rum cake will bring a little spice to your life with little concern over shipping risks.