The Kitchen Countertop Layout That Allows For More Storage Space

When it comes to designing or redesigning your kitchen, you have a lot of major decisions to make — appliances, fixtures, cabinets, and hardware are just part of it. It's helpful to be aware of the best kitchen countertop materials and which ones to skip (quartz, granite, and laminate are some top choices). However, one of the first decisions will be the countertop layout. To get the most storage space possible from a layout, you should choose a G-shaped kitchen.

One of the most popular countertop layouts is L-shaped, which is named for the shape the cabinets and countertops form along the walls of your space. However, a G-shaped kitchen features much more cabinet and storage space because it's nearly completely enclosed. The cabinets and countertops run along three walls rather than just two. On top of that, it has a peninsula that extends out from the end of one wall of cabinets and toward the center of the entrance. Adding a peninsula can double as a small room divider if your living space is adjacent to the kitchen. Also, it's Christina Haack's genius kitchen island alternative for small kitchens because it provides storage and workspace in narrow areas where there isn't enough room for an island.