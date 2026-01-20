The Kitchen Countertop Layout That Allows For More Storage Space
When it comes to designing or redesigning your kitchen, you have a lot of major decisions to make — appliances, fixtures, cabinets, and hardware are just part of it. It's helpful to be aware of the best kitchen countertop materials and which ones to skip (quartz, granite, and laminate are some top choices). However, one of the first decisions will be the countertop layout. To get the most storage space possible from a layout, you should choose a G-shaped kitchen.
One of the most popular countertop layouts is L-shaped, which is named for the shape the cabinets and countertops form along the walls of your space. However, a G-shaped kitchen features much more cabinet and storage space because it's nearly completely enclosed. The cabinets and countertops run along three walls rather than just two. On top of that, it has a peninsula that extends out from the end of one wall of cabinets and toward the center of the entrance. Adding a peninsula can double as a small room divider if your living space is adjacent to the kitchen. Also, it's Christina Haack's genius kitchen island alternative for small kitchens because it provides storage and workspace in narrow areas where there isn't enough room for an island.
Benefits of the G-shaped countertop layout and a comparable alternative
The G-shaped countertop layout is ideal for enthusiastic cooks because it offers ample counter space, which provides plenty of room for meal preparation. With the increased storage compared to other layouts, anyone with a large family or who enjoys entertaining will also be able to stow away all the cookware, serveware, and dinnerware needed. If you choose this layout, consider creating zones for meal prep, cooking, and cleaning to keep all of your items organized.
Despite offering the most storage, the G-shaped countertop layout isn't always the best option; it might not work for the size of your kitchen. You can get a comparable amount of storage with a U-shaped (horseshoe) layout with the addition of an island. Like the G-shape, U-shape countertops span three walls. Then, the island in the middle basically takes the space of the peninsula in the G-shaped layout. It's particularly ideal if your kitchen is large and gets a lot of traffic, but you don't want to funnel everyone through one entry point. Although potentially smaller, you would get two entry points to the kitchen, one on each side of the island. Plus, you can check out thrift stores to find your dream vintage kitchen island for design contrast, charm, and character.