Alton Brown's Easy Extra Step For The Crispiest Roast Chicken Skin

Some would argue that the best bit of a roast chicken is the crispy skin. Golden, crunchy, and almost buttery with a rich savory flavor, this ambrosial feature is easily the pièce de résistance of a well-roasted chook. To make that skin as crispy as possible, follow Alton Brown's lead and steam your chicken first. Then, rest smaller cuts like chicken wings in the fridge prior to roasting so the outer surface can tighten up. While it might not sound important, this easy extra step has a real impact on the final texture of the chicken, helping it to stay succulent in the center but audibly crisp on the outside.

Brown's tip for crispier wings starts with using steam first. He places the wings in a steamer basket and allows them to steam for 10 minutes to let some of the fat in the chicken skin render out. Then, he pats the chicken dry with paper towels to remove the excess moisture on the surface before spreading each piece out on a wire rack. The entire rack is refrigerated on top of a paper towel-lined baking sheet for an hour to allow the skin on the chicken to tighten up so it can roast beautifully and become crisp and golden in the oven.