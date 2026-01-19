The Kitchen Tool Ina Garten Thinks You Should Replace Every Few Years

Cookbook author Ina Garten is an expert on whipping up comforting meals and hosting fabulous dinner parties at home. Better yet, she's generous with sharing plenty of practical gems when it comes to helping newbie cooks figure out where to begin. For instance, the kitchen tool Ina Garten says every beginner cook needs is a zester. This specialized utensil makes light work of grating almost anything, but, according to the Food Network host, it shouldn't be kept forever. In an episode of the podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, Garten said, "You can't sharpen [a zester] like a knife! After a couple of years, get a new one."

Rasp zesters (also known as microplanes) are long and narrow tools made of stainless steel that feature several tiny but sharp teeth running across their surface. Perfect for shaving fine curls of citrus zest, the extended length and handle of these kitchen utensils allow you to remove the peel of an entire lemon in one continuous motion without disturbing the bitter pith beneath it. However, unlike the tip of a cook's knife, which you can hone on a whetstone or blade sharpener, the tines of a rasp grater can't be sharpened at home as easily. You can maximize the life of your zester by putting it back in its protective cover after every use, which prevents the fine blades from becoming damaged or dented in a drawer, but over time even the best-kept zesters will become blunt and dull and require replacement.