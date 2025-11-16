How Ina Garten Slices Parmesan Cheese (It's Not Perfect)
Planning a cocktail party or a gathering for friends coming over for book club doesn't have to be complicated or overly fancy. While a well-designed and organized charcuterie board is always lovely, sometimes a rustic, less curated approach can deliver the same welcome feeling for guests. That's why you may want to grab a tip from Ina Garten to up your cooking game. The Barefoot Contessa revealed in an Instagram post that when she wants something no-cook and easy for guests to nosh on before sitting down to dinner, she reaches for the parmesan.
Garten notes, "...there's nothing simpler or chicer than Parmesan chards." They are also easy to cut. She demonstrates with a paring knife that you want to insert the tip of the knife into the wedge of Parmesan and pull it out. She says, "It's the rough edges that taste really good." She also concedes she doesn't know why they are so tasty, but they are. To make them feel fancy, Garten serves them up in a silver bowl, but you can also use whatever small, festive bowls you have to make personal proportions.
Up the taste with balsamic vinegar
Remember, the age of your Parmesan will dictate what it tastes like, so choose wisely. A younger Parmesan cheese will have a mild, creamy taste compared to an older, more mature wedge that has had time to develop its flavor as well as its aroma. If you want to elevate Ina Garten's Parmesan chards, you may want to consider having a bowl of balsamic vinegar nearby for dipping. This acidity of the vinegar balances the fatty, nutty saltiness of the cheese, producing a sweet and savory bite for the palate.
Parmesan can be further enhanced by the beverage you serve alongside it. If you are a beer lover, choose a dark stout of the Belgian variety. This type of beer will be able to carry its own weight and stand up to the flavor of a good Parmesan. Beers with an underlying fruit taste can also be a nice choice. Wine is also a good option, but you want something full-bodied. These wines, which include pinot noir or syrah, are equally as bold in taste as Parmesan and a perfect pairing for your chards.