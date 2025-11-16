How Ina Garten Slices Parmesan Cheese (It's Not Perfect)

Planning a cocktail party or a gathering for friends coming over for book club doesn't have to be complicated or overly fancy. While a well-designed and organized charcuterie board is always lovely, sometimes a rustic, less curated approach can deliver the same welcome feeling for guests. That's why you may want to grab a tip from Ina Garten to up your cooking game. The Barefoot Contessa revealed in an Instagram post that when she wants something no-cook and easy for guests to nosh on before sitting down to dinner, she reaches for the parmesan.

Garten notes, "...there's nothing simpler or chicer than Parmesan chards." They are also easy to cut. She demonstrates with a paring knife that you want to insert the tip of the knife into the wedge of Parmesan and pull it out. She says, "It's the rough edges that taste really good." She also concedes she doesn't know why they are so tasty, but they are. To make them feel fancy, Garten serves them up in a silver bowl, but you can also use whatever small, festive bowls you have to make personal proportions.