Got Overripe Peaches? Use Them To Make Martha Stewart's Favorite Childhood Treat

When peach season hits, this fruit becomes the queen of summer. When they are at their best, peaches are round and fuzzy, velvety crisp, juicy, and intensely sweet. But when they've moved from ripe to overly ripe, Martha Stewart says they are perfect for making peach ice cream. In a "Throwback Thursday" video, the domestic diva shared that peach ice cream is a favorite from her own childhood. Stewart revealed her family had a yellow peach tree in their backyard, and when the peaches became ripe, they would fill bowls with them to make this frozen treat.

The television personality explained that overripe peaches, especially those that are slightly blemished, are a gift, because as they soften up and mature, the acidity decreases and the sugar content increases. Their fruity sweetness is perfect for flavoring ice cream while adding a nice texture. To ensure they are tender, Stewart recommends chopping and macerating them — skins and all — before adding your other ingredients. Maceration will further soften up the fruit and draw out the juices, making them sweeter and giving them a syrupy consistency.

To create the right consistency for ice cream, Stewart breaks out an essential kitchen tool to give the macerated peaches a meaty puree-like texture: a potato masher. Once mashed into a thick sauce, she mixes it with eggs, milk, and heavy cream to make a custard-like treat.