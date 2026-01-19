I Tried These Aldi Tortilla Chips And They're Perfect For Dipping (And Under $3)

Whether you're throwing a party, having friends over for the big game, or just need an appetizer for Taco Tuesday, tortilla chips are a go-to. We at The Daily Meal are big fans, as evidenced by how we've tried and ranked store-bought tortilla chips. For me personally, tortilla chips are a constant temptation. I live in a section of Chicago with a lot of Mexican grocery stores and restaurants, and I've never met a tortilla chip I won't try once. My favorite late-night snack is a mixture of cheddar, quesadilla, and Oaxaca cheeses grated over chips, microwaved until just melted, and enjoyed with a bowl of chunky, spicy salsa. What chips am I reaching for when I make this simple yet delicious plate? None other than Aldi's private label brand, Clancy's Big Dippers.

Has there ever been a more appropriately named product? These chips are scoop-shaped and thick enough to stand up to any dip. They don't crumble easily, but they aren't so thick that they're hard to chew. Whether you've made the perfect homemade guacamole, or you and your friends are powering through the spiciest store-bought salsas, a bag of Clancy's Big Dippers is the ideal chip for your endeavors. Best of all? The bag's only $2.15.