I Tried These Aldi Tortilla Chips And They're Perfect For Dipping (And Under $3)
Whether you're throwing a party, having friends over for the big game, or just need an appetizer for Taco Tuesday, tortilla chips are a go-to. We at The Daily Meal are big fans, as evidenced by how we've tried and ranked store-bought tortilla chips. For me personally, tortilla chips are a constant temptation. I live in a section of Chicago with a lot of Mexican grocery stores and restaurants, and I've never met a tortilla chip I won't try once. My favorite late-night snack is a mixture of cheddar, quesadilla, and Oaxaca cheeses grated over chips, microwaved until just melted, and enjoyed with a bowl of chunky, spicy salsa. What chips am I reaching for when I make this simple yet delicious plate? None other than Aldi's private label brand, Clancy's Big Dippers.
Has there ever been a more appropriately named product? These chips are scoop-shaped and thick enough to stand up to any dip. They don't crumble easily, but they aren't so thick that they're hard to chew. Whether you've made the perfect homemade guacamole, or you and your friends are powering through the spiciest store-bought salsas, a bag of Clancy's Big Dippers is the ideal chip for your endeavors. Best of all? The bag's only $2.15.
The ultimate chip for dipping
Tortilla chips are maybe the chip most frequently paired with a dip. Chips and salsa are standard when you sit down at a Mexican or Tex-Mex restaurant, bars will serve tortilla chips with spinach and artichoke dip, and yes, I'll pay extra for guac to pair with Chipotle's delicious chips. Without sounding like one of those old infomercials where people fail at pathetically easy everyday tasks, though, many tortilla chips simply aren't up to the dipping task. If the salsa is runny and the chip is flat? What you ultimately end up with is a wet chip. If the dip is hefty and the chip is not thick enough? What you ultimately end up with is a bunch of chip crumbs in your dip bowl. Enter Clancy's Big Dippers.
Reach into this bag, and just about every chip you pull out is like a mini-taco salad shell unto itself. Clancy's Big Dippers are deep bowls that happen also to be handheld. You can get good chunks of salsa, a thick scoop of bean dip, or even that rogue piece of avocado that didn't get fully mashed into the guacamole. Even with its ability to hold a lot of filling, there's still an essential one-bite quality that every seasoned snacker appreciates. Crucially, it's not so much a chip that you can't pop the whole thing in your mouth.
Aldi's private label products absolutely stand up to big brands
If you're the type of person who trusts big-name brands over store-brand private labels, Aldi is the place to flip that prejudice on its head. At this grocery chain, quality private labels are the main selling point. Putting a lot of time and care into private label brands is one of the secrets to Aldi's supply chain success. Not only are the products good, but they're inexpensive, too.
I started shopping at Aldi for the vast majority of my groceries after my son was born. Seven years later, our family hasn't looked back. The store brands at Aldi — such as Clancy's chips, L'Oven bread, or Barissimo coffee — consistently produce quality stuff at low prices. These Big Dipper chips are at just about every party we throw. At $2.15, the bag is simply too good a deal to pass up. We've never once had anyone ask where the Tostitos are, either.