Costco's 2-Pound Bag Of Chicken Rivals This Fast Food Chain's Offering
Costco's 2-pound bag of Flame Seared Chargrilled Chipotle Chicken has caught the attention of folks online. A January 7 Instagram post from @costcohotfinds pointed out that it appears to be the same chicken you can find in the warehouse chain's taco kit. Over on Reddit, shoppers have been trying — and enjoying — this seasoned chicken offering, and some have even compared it to a similar ingredient from a popular fast food chain. "Tastes just like Chipotle chicken but less spice in my opinion," wrote one commenter.
This bag of copycat Chipotle chicken, priced in some locations at $11.99, comes pre-cooked and pre-seasoned with smoked paprika and chipotle pepper powder (among other ingredients), so all you have to do is heat it up in a pan and serve. This makes it perfect for a quick dinner when work runs late. While many folks online are hailing this product as new, at least one Reddit commenter reported seeing this product in their local warehouse before or during the pandemic and lamented its absence once it disappeared. This means it may not stick around, so if this seasoned chicken intrigues you, make sure you pick some up sooner rather than later. You can then try it for yourself and see how it would stack up in, say, a ranking of Chipotle's protein options.
How to best use Costco's Flame Seared Chargrilled Chipotle Chicken
On Reddit, commenters are loving the convenience of this flavorful protein and are using it for quick lunches by opening the 2-pound bag and portioning it out into smaller bags to use throughout the week. "I eat this everyday in homemade Chipotle bowls. I love it," one commenter reported.
Others toss this ingredient into everything from quesadillas to soups to salads. You can even use it to make our barbecue chicken flatbread recipe even quicker and easier. This copycat recipe for The Cheesecake Factory's chicken taquitos would also be delicious with this seasoned chicken. One Reddit user enjoyed it in a fun pasta, writing, "Great flavor and works really well when mixed with the chicken alfredo!"
One note on preparing this premade Costco offering: If you like your chicken firm instead of tender, you may want to pan fry it. As one commenter speculated, "It's clearly rotisserie chicken so it's very tender in a way that grilled chicken usually isn't. Not a negative, just a personal preference."