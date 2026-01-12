Costco's 2-Pound Bag Of Chicken Rivals This Fast Food Chain's Offering

Costco's 2-pound bag of Flame Seared Chargrilled Chipotle Chicken has caught the attention of folks online. A January 7 Instagram post from @costcohotfinds pointed out that it appears to be the same chicken you can find in the warehouse chain's taco kit. Over on Reddit, shoppers have been trying — and enjoying — this seasoned chicken offering, and some have even compared it to a similar ingredient from a popular fast food chain. "Tastes just like Chipotle chicken but less spice in my opinion," wrote one commenter.

This bag of copycat Chipotle chicken, priced in some locations at $11.99, comes pre-cooked and pre-seasoned with smoked paprika and chipotle pepper powder (among other ingredients), so all you have to do is heat it up in a pan and serve. This makes it perfect for a quick dinner when work runs late. While many folks online are hailing this product as new, at least one Reddit commenter reported seeing this product in their local warehouse before or during the pandemic and lamented its absence once it disappeared. This means it may not stick around, so if this seasoned chicken intrigues you, make sure you pick some up sooner rather than later. You can then try it for yourself and see how it would stack up in, say, a ranking of Chipotle's protein options.