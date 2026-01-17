Andrew Zimmern Claims His Favorite Chicken Dish Is 'One Of The World's Greatest Recipes'
Chef Andrew Zimmern has travelled the globe in search of weird and wonderful dishes that delight and make the mouth water. One such food that he declared to be "one of the world's greatest recipes" on an episode of Food Network's The Best Thing I Ever Made was a chicken dish he tried in Hong Kong over twenty years ago. Named Grandmother's Chinese chicken, this meal was prepared by simmering a batch of chicken wings in an aromatic master sauce.
After failing to recreate the recipe at home, Zimmern was gifted a Chinese cookery book that detailed the exact ratios of the sauce, which helped him perfect his version. To make it, he combined water, sake, soy sauce, and brown sugar with mirin, oyster sauce, an entire chili, star anise, and a cinnamon stick. Fresh ginger and scallions were also added for freshness and color. Plus, the recipe had one important preparation tip to keep in mind: Selecting a naturally brewed soy (a simple fermented mixture of soybeans, wheat, water, and salt) versus one made with chemicals. These added preservatives can cause soy sauce to taste burnt or too salty when exposed to high heat. They can also make it develop an unusual artificial mouthfeel that's almost sticky when reduced. Using a soy sauce that's fermented naturally for a longer period allows the final sauce to concentrate down into a rich and savory glaze that's free from any unwanted aftertastes.
Star anise is the headline ingredient in Grandmother's Chinese chicken
One of the tricks that will upgrade your chicken wings is to begin with quality, trimmed poultry that's fresh rather than frozen. Patting them dry first (or popping them in the fridge) will also eliminate the moisture on the surface and help them to develop some immediate flavor and color when they hit the dry skillet. However, Zimmern mentions that it's the naturally sweet quality of the star anise that is the most transformative ingredient in the final dish. The aniseed-like flavor of this complex spice marries well with the salty character of the soy, creating an aromatic sauce with a distinctive depth; just remember to remove the whole pods before serving, as they won't soften or disintegrate into the sauce as it cooks.
Zimmern garnishes his wings with sesame seeds and finely sliced scallions, but you could use more julienned ginger, crispy shallots, or even thinly sliced fried garlic for added texture and crunch. The best sides to pair with spicy fried chicken wings are briny foods that balance out their heat, such as tangy pickles. However, you might like to serve them with fried rice or a colorful and crunchy coleslaw to make the dish more filling.