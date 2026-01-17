Andrew Zimmern Claims His Favorite Chicken Dish Is 'One Of The World's Greatest Recipes'

Chef Andrew Zimmern has travelled the globe in search of weird and wonderful dishes that delight and make the mouth water. One such food that he declared to be "one of the world's greatest recipes" on an episode of Food Network's The Best Thing I Ever Made was a chicken dish he tried in Hong Kong over twenty years ago. Named Grandmother's Chinese chicken, this meal was prepared by simmering a batch of chicken wings in an aromatic master sauce.

After failing to recreate the recipe at home, Zimmern was gifted a Chinese cookery book that detailed the exact ratios of the sauce, which helped him perfect his version. To make it, he combined water, sake, soy sauce, and brown sugar with mirin, oyster sauce, an entire chili, star anise, and a cinnamon stick. Fresh ginger and scallions were also added for freshness and color. Plus, the recipe had one important preparation tip to keep in mind: Selecting a naturally brewed soy (a simple fermented mixture of soybeans, wheat, water, and salt) versus one made with chemicals. These added preservatives can cause soy sauce to taste burnt or too salty when exposed to high heat. They can also make it develop an unusual artificial mouthfeel that's almost sticky when reduced. Using a soy sauce that's fermented naturally for a longer period allows the final sauce to concentrate down into a rich and savory glaze that's free from any unwanted aftertastes.