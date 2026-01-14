Even Beer Enthusiasts Might Regret Splurging On This Pricey Accessory

Many beer lovers dream of a home bar where they can put up a few tin tackers from their favorite breweries, a pool table or dartboard, and a kegerator to pull a draft in the comfort of their own home. We're here to warm up the beer glass of your dreams with some real talk on what it entails to own your own kegerator.

A proper kegerator is expensive; they can cost from around $400 to over $1,000. Mini kegerators are cheaper, but some report difficulty finding good beers available in mini-kegs. If you buy a cheap or used one, you may want to upgrade the lines and taps to make sure the beer pours as well as it does at your local bar.

A small ⅙ keg yields 41 pints. Even the best beer can get old after a while, and you may find yourself drinking more than you'd like before you can replace a keg. Plus, a keg's advantage is freshness, so you'd better drink those 41 pints fast so your tapped keg doesn't go bad. A frequent selling point made by kegerator brands is reducing your environmental impact by eliminating beer packaging that ends up in the trash. This is a valid concern that can also be alleviated with recycling.