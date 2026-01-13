The Popular Kitchen Gadget That Chef Geoffrey Zakarian Calls 'A Waste Of Money'

Perhaps the need really depends on the technique you use to cook your bacon. If you like oven-baked bacon, this method of cooking this beloved pork would render a bacon press a frivolous purchase. A bacon press can easily be replaced with a stainless steel spatula and some applied pressure. Or try placing a smaller cast-iron pan on top of the bacon for added weight, and file this under bacon hacks you need to know.

How much will one cost? As with everything, it's a range. A bacon press can run anywhere from around $7 for a chrome-plated wire version to $30 for a Lodge cast iron press. While some may consider this a single-purpose tool, if you fry it on the stove top and like the idea of having one in your arsenal, it can be used when cooking other dishes.

A bacon press can also be used for getting a nice sear on a steak, grilling up burgers, and making grilled cheese sandwiches; however, it's a bulky tool and cannot just be stored in any old drawer, which is definitely something to keep in mind if your kitchen storage space is at a premium. The type you purchase can determine how much care it will need. If you opt for a cast-iron bacon press, it will need to be seasoned, and you will want to keep it out of the dishwasher to avoid rusting.