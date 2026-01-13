Forget Tomato Soup – Dip Your Grilled Cheese In This Sauce Instead

The crispy corner of a gooey-centered grilled cheese dipped into a bowl of hot tomato soup? A nostalgic pairing that makes the mouth water and the heart sing. However, if you've had your fill of culinary conventions and want to experiment with something new, dunk your grilled cheese in applesauce instead.

While this might sound like an unusual coupling, apples are often served with cheese on grazing platters to provide contrast against the sharpness of a tangy cheddar, the pungency of a rich blue cheese, or the saltiness of a Gruyere. In fact, you'll find plenty of grilled cheese recipes that call for freshly sliced apples to be layered inside to lend the finished sammie a textural edge and sweetness. Subbing the fresh apples for applesauce is simply an easier and more convenient way to get all of that honeyed flavor into your cheesy snack.

As applesauce contains sugar, maple syrup, or honey, you'll benefit from its extra sweetness and smooth character, which is perfect for complementing the crunchiness of the bread that's either been toasted on a griddle or crisped up in a panini press. Serving it as a dip versus a fruity spread means you can enjoy as much or as little as you like with each salty-sweet bite.