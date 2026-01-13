Forget Tomato Soup – Dip Your Grilled Cheese In This Sauce Instead
The crispy corner of a gooey-centered grilled cheese dipped into a bowl of hot tomato soup? A nostalgic pairing that makes the mouth water and the heart sing. However, if you've had your fill of culinary conventions and want to experiment with something new, dunk your grilled cheese in applesauce instead.
While this might sound like an unusual coupling, apples are often served with cheese on grazing platters to provide contrast against the sharpness of a tangy cheddar, the pungency of a rich blue cheese, or the saltiness of a Gruyere. In fact, you'll find plenty of grilled cheese recipes that call for freshly sliced apples to be layered inside to lend the finished sammie a textural edge and sweetness. Subbing the fresh apples for applesauce is simply an easier and more convenient way to get all of that honeyed flavor into your cheesy snack.
As applesauce contains sugar, maple syrup, or honey, you'll benefit from its extra sweetness and smooth character, which is perfect for complementing the crunchiness of the bread that's either been toasted on a griddle or crisped up in a panini press. Serving it as a dip versus a fruity spread means you can enjoy as much or as little as you like with each salty-sweet bite.
Elevate your apple sauce with personalized add-ins
The brand that ranked second on our top 10 store-bought apple sauces is Mott's because it has a balanced flavor and color. Sweet with a note of tartness, this smooth applesauce has an incredible consistency and is made with a simple combination of apples, sugar, water, and ascorbic acid.
However, you can easily make your own applesauce at home by simmering the same ingredients together and blending them up in a food processor until smooth (just sub the ascorbic acid for lemon juice). Making your own batch also gives you full control over the variety and sweetness of your apples. For instance, a tart batch made with Granny Smith's would pair well with a grilled cheese featuring a creamy, softer cheese, such as brie, while one made with super-sweet Fuji apples would be better with a nutty and savory Emmental.
If you like to stuff your grilled cheese with flavorful add-ins like jalapeños or chilis, why not give your applesauce the same treatment? For instance, you can easily imbue your applesauce with a hint of heat by stirring through some dried chili peppers or ground cayenne to create a sweet, spicy, and fruity dip for your gooey and savory cheese sammy. Alternatively, spread your spiced applesauce inside your sandwich before toasting it so it can heat through and meld with the flavor of the shredded cheddar. This heavenly combination will elevate your grilled cheese and transform a simple snack into a moreish munch.