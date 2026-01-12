Rihanna's Favorite LA Restaurant And How Much It Costs To Eat There

Rihanna is a global music, fashion, and makeup superstar who's frequently been photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi, a popular Italian restaurant in Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles neighborhood near Santa Monica. And if you couldn't guess from the number of times she's been seen there, the pop culture icon revealed that it's her favorite restaurant in LA.

Giorgio Baldi was founded over 30 years ago by a chef of the same name, who passed in 2011 but left the Italian restaurant to his daughter, Elena. She's not the only lasting sign of Baldi's influence, either. His son runs a different restaurant of his, and another mentee, Santos MacDonal, is the longtime executive chef of the remarkable coastal California restaurant Il Cortile Ristorante.

When Rihanna dines at Giorgio Baldi, she always orders the same meal, starting with an all-fried appetizer round: Calamari, langoustines, and shrimp. Next is a tomato basil spaghetti, and what she told Interview Magazine is a dish "that I kind of made up, which is milk and cheese ravioli with a Bolognese meat sauce. I call it half-and-half." Rihanna's order is hard to price out since much of it isn't actually on the menu, but you could expect a dinner for two regular customers to easily run over $100.