The Best Pie Plate Material For A Crispy, Flaky Crust

Perfect pie doesn't just happen, especially if you want your favorite pie crust to be flaky. It is the result of many decisions, beginning with the choice of pie plate you use to bake it. A beautiful ceramic or glass pie pan makes for a picture-perfect Thanksgiving Day pie or celebratory Fourth of July dessert, but a metal pie tin wins with each bite. This baking tool delivers on overall performance because of its ability to conduct heat, producing flaky layers of crisp crust regardless of the type of pie you are making.

Why, when it comes to baking, do aluminum and steel pie plates reign supreme? Metal tins have many merits. Heating up quickly and evenly distributing that rising temperature results in better browning and a golden crust. Additionally, unlike ceramic or glass pie pans, they don't require a longer bake time or any temperature adjustments. This means your bake time and oven temperature are going to be consistent. If you are worried about the bottom of the crust not baking all the way through and being soggy, a tin pan with a textured bottom — you may have noticed this on one-time-use foil pie tins – can be helpful. It allows air to circulate and, in turn, the crust to crisp up.