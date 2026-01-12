The Dollar Tree Dinner Plates That Add A Pop Of Color To Your Meal

Neutral dinner plates have a timeless vibe that's both versatile and elegant. However, adding some select pieces of vibrant dinnerware that boast a striking hue can lend an otherwise subtle tablescape some characterful warmth and visual appeal. Better yet, it doesn't have to cost the Earth to change up your aesthetic; Dollar Tree stocks eye-catching dinner plates that are perfect for adding a pop of color to your meal and cost an inexpensive $1.50 each (depending on location).

Featuring an attractive design that looks like a sunburst radiating out from the middle in various shades of blue, Dollar Tree's Royal Norfolk blue burst dinner plates have a swanky corona-like vibe. These affordable 10.5-inch plates have a dark blue center that pales into a lighter hue, as the radial pattern moves out to the circumference. Instead of a single flat color, the plates feature several calming blues, including navy and admiral to sapphire and cornflower, lending them an upmarket and expensive feel. Better yet, they are microwave and dishwasher-safe, so they don't need to be hand-washed like delicate porcelain plates. You can bring them out for special occasions to enhance your festive dining table or use them as everyday dinnerware.