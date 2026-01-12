The Dollar Tree Dinner Plates That Add A Pop Of Color To Your Meal
Neutral dinner plates have a timeless vibe that's both versatile and elegant. However, adding some select pieces of vibrant dinnerware that boast a striking hue can lend an otherwise subtle tablescape some characterful warmth and visual appeal. Better yet, it doesn't have to cost the Earth to change up your aesthetic; Dollar Tree stocks eye-catching dinner plates that are perfect for adding a pop of color to your meal and cost an inexpensive $1.50 each (depending on location).
Featuring an attractive design that looks like a sunburst radiating out from the middle in various shades of blue, Dollar Tree's Royal Norfolk blue burst dinner plates have a swanky corona-like vibe. These affordable 10.5-inch plates have a dark blue center that pales into a lighter hue, as the radial pattern moves out to the circumference. Instead of a single flat color, the plates feature several calming blues, including navy and admiral to sapphire and cornflower, lending them an upmarket and expensive feel. Better yet, they are microwave and dishwasher-safe, so they don't need to be hand-washed like delicate porcelain plates. You can bring them out for special occasions to enhance your festive dining table or use them as everyday dinnerware.
Blue burst dinner plates are an in-store purchase only
Dollar Tree's blue burst plates also have matching side plates, bowls, and mugs, which may still be available to purchase in select stores. One reviewer on the website said, "These are my favorite plates to set at our table! The blue burst is gorgeous to look at, and the glassware that matches both the big and smaller plates I bought are made with a pretty blue and white marbling effect!" However, you don't have to invest in the entire set. You can simply mix and match the larger dinner plates with your regular plain dinnerware set to create a bespoke look. Dollar Tree carries plenty of dishware that looks just as fancy as big brands, so it's worth keeping an eye out if you want to stock up on other items that could complement your blue burst dinner plates (DT stocks plates that are a convincing dupe of Williams Sonoma botanical pumpkin dinnerware, too).
Serving your meal on plates with a darker finish or unusual designs provides visual contrast and helps foods to pop. Studies on color therapy show that placing food on blue plates creates a relaxed atmosphere that encourages mindful eating, too. In fact, in the early 20th century, casual restaurants started serving meals billed as "blue plate specials" as a marketing technique to draw in diners. Affordable and comforting, these specials changed regularly but were always served on blue plates to distinguish them from other menu items.