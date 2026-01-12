Cluttered Knife Drawer? Try This IKEA Find (It's Not A Block)

If you need to declutter and reorganize your kitchen, one place to find everything that you need is none other than Ikea. And if you have the specific need of decluttering your knife drawer, then there's one item you need to know about that's not on the list: The UPPDATERA knife rack.

Sure, you could buy a straightforward knife block, but this option will save counter space and slot right into your drawer. This knife rack is designed to keep your knives safe and protected so that they stay sharp for longer periods of time — you just slide your knives right into the slots of the rack for safekeeping. And since a good knife is worth splurging on, it's important to have a safe place to store them.

Additionally, the rack is pretty compact — it's just 4.5 inches wide and 19 inches long — so it won't take up too much room in your drawer (and you may even have room for other cutlery organizers to keep the entire drawer tidy). This knife rack is also dishwasher safe, so it's super easy to keep it clean (much easier than it is to clean a knife block, which needs to be cleaned before you put clean knives back into its slots. And to top it all off, this knife block is only five bucks, so you can clean up your knife drawer without stretching your wallet, even if you need to buy more than one to fit all of your knives.