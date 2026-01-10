The Fast Food Burger Ina Garten Can't Get Enough Of
Not every dish has to be gourmet just because you have your own show. Celebrity chefs love fast food just as much as the next person. As it turns out, Ina Garten's favorite burger is one that is beloved and celebrated by plenty of other notable cooks. The Barefoot Contessa told Today, "I have to say, I don't eat fast food at all, with one exception." If you guessed California favorite In-N-Out burgers, you are correct. Garten went on to explain, "It's so good, and I know it was Julia Child's favorite too, so it's okay." She is definitely in good company. Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurant in L.A. was also In-N-Out.
The land of "animal-style" burgers and fries is a favorite among the Hollywood set. The cookbook author revealed in an Instagram post that she even wrapped up her "Cook Like a Pro" book tour at this fast food chain with one of her besties and "Pretend Cooking Show" host, Jennifer Garner. Garten wrote, "Only the best for my friend @jennifer.garner – dinner at @innout after my show in Costa Mesa, CA!! What a fun way to wrap up my fall book tour!"
In-N-Out isn't here only favorite fast food joint
What is it about In-N-Out that draws celebrities and commoners to its drive-thrus? Perhaps it's the simplicity of its menu items. This fast food chain is known for its burgers, fries, and shakes, but there's a variety of In-N-Out burger styles. A basic burger starts with a toasted bun, which is freshly baked using old-fashioned sponge dough. It's topped with a beef patty, fresh or grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and a dollop of its secret spread. Add cheese for a cheeseburger or additional patties — up to four — if your heart desires. And better yet, go animal-style and have a mustard-cooked patty, which is just a burger smeared with mustard before it's grilled. It usually includes extra spread, pickles, and onions.
But In-N-Out is not the only fast food sandwich that gets Ina Garten's stamp of approval. She is also a fan of Shake Shack's chick'n sandwich, calling it "the best fried chicken anyone has ever had" during an episode of her Food Network show. Garten is such a fan, in 2020, she included a fried chicken sandwich inspired by Shake Shack's Chick'n Shack sandwich in an episode. She then shared on Instagram, "The chicken is marinated in buttermilk and double-dipped in the coating mixture so that they're extra crispy—It's what's for lunch!"