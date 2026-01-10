The Fast Food Burger Ina Garten Can't Get Enough Of

Not every dish has to be gourmet just because you have your own show. Celebrity chefs love fast food just as much as the next person. As it turns out, Ina Garten's favorite burger is one that is beloved and celebrated by plenty of other notable cooks. The Barefoot Contessa told Today, "I have to say, I don't eat fast food at all, with one exception." If you guessed California favorite In-N-Out burgers, you are correct. Garten went on to explain, "It's so good, and I know it was Julia Child's favorite too, so it's okay." She is definitely in good company. Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurant in L.A. was also In-N-Out.

The land of "animal-style" burgers and fries is a favorite among the Hollywood set. The cookbook author revealed in an Instagram post that she even wrapped up her "Cook Like a Pro" book tour at this fast food chain with one of her besties and "Pretend Cooking Show" host, Jennifer Garner. Garten wrote, "Only the best for my friend @jennifer.garner – dinner at @innout after my show in Costa Mesa, CA!! What a fun way to wrap up my fall book tour!"