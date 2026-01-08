The Frozen Aldi Dessert You Should Always Add To Your Cart
As a store that's beloved for providing quality food at affordable prices, Aldi has earned a reputation for having a lot of must-buy items, such as its Specially Selected All Butter Croissants, Burman's Extra Hot Hot Sauce, and Lunch Buddies Assorted Fruit Flavor Snacks. There are even several frozen foods you should always buy at Aldi, and its own brand of cheesecake is among the desserts that many shoppers love.
The Aldi brand of cheesecake — formerly branded as Belmont because of a packaging rebrand and refresh, one of the two big changes to Aldi in 2026 — comes in packages of two slices in one of three flavors: New York Style, Strawberry Swirl, and Turtle. While the New York Style is a classic take on a rich and creamy baked cheesecake with a graham cracker crust that leaves you room to add toppings if you wish, the others deliver extra decadence in the package. The Strawberry Swirl is made with real strawberry puree intertwined in the center and a graham crust, while the Turtle features chocolate, caramel, and pecans on the cheesecake center and a chocolate graham crust.
If you just want to grab a bite or two, or you need a variety of flavors for a dinner party, buying all three cheesecake flavors is certainly doable at just $2 each (prices may vary). On the other hand, you could also grab a box of Aldi's Mini Cheesecake Bites. It comes with 24 bite-sized pieces of these cheesecake styles, and at about $10.50, it's a great way to offer a variety of dessert options for guests at a dinner party.
Aldi shoppers rave about the frozen cheesecake slices
In Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of 17 store-bought cheesecakes, Aldi's cheesecake took the No. 5 spot simply because we prefer more tang than sweetness in our creamy dessert. Lots of customers love the sweetness, though. Referring to the New York Style Cheesecake, one person said on Reddit, "Normally I think cheesecake is too tangy and overpowering, but this cheesecake is well balanced and perfectly sweetened." Another user chimed in, "My mom and I decided it's as good as, if not better than the stuff from the Cheesecake Factory." On top of that, this flavor is considered by some to be one of the Aldi foods that taste like they're homemade, if not better, and they like to keep it on hand in their fridge.
The New York Style is not the only Aldi cheesecake flavor that gets rave reviews. Some people on Reddit say that they prefer the Strawberry Swirl, while others love the Turtle. To get the flavor to really come alive, someone recommended allowing the slices to thaw until they are close to room temperature. Even on Facebook, people comment about how much they enjoy Aldi's cheesecakes, including the bite-sized variety box. One person shared, "I had some vanilla [ice cream] and dropped a couple of the strawberry [bites] on top along with some strawberry preserves omg!!"