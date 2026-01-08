The Frozen Aldi Dessert You Should Always Add To Your Cart

As a store that's beloved for providing quality food at affordable prices, Aldi has earned a reputation for having a lot of must-buy items, such as its Specially Selected All Butter Croissants, Burman's Extra Hot Hot Sauce, and Lunch Buddies Assorted Fruit Flavor Snacks. There are even several frozen foods you should always buy at Aldi, and its own brand of cheesecake is among the desserts that many shoppers love.

The Aldi brand of cheesecake — formerly branded as Belmont because of a packaging rebrand and refresh, one of the two big changes to Aldi in 2026 — comes in packages of two slices in one of three flavors: New York Style, Strawberry Swirl, and Turtle. While the New York Style is a classic take on a rich and creamy baked cheesecake with a graham cracker crust that leaves you room to add toppings if you wish, the others deliver extra decadence in the package. The Strawberry Swirl is made with real strawberry puree intertwined in the center and a graham crust, while the Turtle features chocolate, caramel, and pecans on the cheesecake center and a chocolate graham crust.

If you just want to grab a bite or two, or you need a variety of flavors for a dinner party, buying all three cheesecake flavors is certainly doable at just $2 each (prices may vary). On the other hand, you could also grab a box of Aldi's Mini Cheesecake Bites. It comes with 24 bite-sized pieces of these cheesecake styles, and at about $10.50, it's a great way to offer a variety of dessert options for guests at a dinner party.