The Worst Place To Buy Kitchen Tools Is Any Grocery Chain

The only greater annoyance than a kitchen utensil breaking in the middle of your cook is not having another tool in the house to do the same job. Your local grocery store might have what you need in this kind of culinary emergency, but in any other situation, you should buy kitchen tools elsewhere.

Grocery stores generally have a limited selection of kitchen tools, like utensils and cookware. And what they do have tends to be of lower quality than what you'd find at a kitchen supply store or even a department store. And although the price may be lower than a brand-name equivalent, when you consider what you're getting, it's actually not worth it.

For example, Kroger sells a generic brand can opener for $8.99, which reviews indicate is so poorly made it might fall apart during use, if it will even work at all. By comparison, Amazon has a better-reviewed manual can opener for just a dollar more — but it takes time to be delivered. And, as always, many people seek "buy it for life"-quality kitchen tools big and small — a level of quality you will never see at a grocery store.