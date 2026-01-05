Costco Red Wines That Aren't Worth The Price, According To A Sommelier

Costco's wine department offers a lot of phenomenal deals, so many that you may assume that every single bottle they sell is a steal. Do a little digging, though, and you'll find that while many of their wines are deals that are too good to pass up, some are not. These wines are skippable for various reasons — you may be able to find them cheaper elsewhere, there may be better options, or they may just be unremarkable.

As a wine expert and frequent Costco shopper, I can't resist scouring the shelves for great wine deals every time I make a trip to my local warehouse. While there are some that I always pick up, like these great bottles that are under $50, there are others that activate my spidey-sense. With so many wines available, it's all too easy to get lost in the sauce (literally, in this case) and grab whatever looks good. Go in armed with some cold hard information, though, and you can be sure that you're only getting the best deals and not wasting a penny. Here are five red wines I skip when I'm refilling my cellar at Costco.