How Geography Affects Your Wine's Alcohol Content

Learning to intuit the characteristics of wine can be intimidating, especially when faced with the old-world style of labeling that gives very little flavor text about the wine in the bottle. One way to know a little more about what you'll find in that bottle is to understand how geography affects the characteristics of the wine. If grapes develop higher sugars and therefore higher potential for booziness in hotter, drier climates, then grapes grown on south-facing, low-elevation slopes closer to the equator in an arid region will be bolder and boozier than even the same type of grape grown on a north-facing, temperate, more precipitous mountainside.

For example, a merlot grown in the high desert of Walla Walla, Washington — like one from Seven Hills Winery — will have an ABV of 14.4%. Conversely, a merlot grown within the Cascade rain shadow below Mt Hood — like one from Alexeli Vineyard — will have an ABV of 13.3%. A French Côte du Rhône wine could be from the Alps or the Mediterranean. Higher elevation Rhône towns like Condrieu and Diois are known for their lower ABV white and sparkling wines. Even a red blend from Condrieu — like the 2019 Domaine Duclaux La Germine Côte-Rôtie, made from syrah and viognier grapes — is only 13% ABV. Compare that with a syrah of the same year from just 115 miles south — like the 2019 Les Terrasses from Châteauneuf-du-Pape, which is 14.5% ABV.