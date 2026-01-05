Don't Stash Everyday Plates In Your Kitchen Cabinets. Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Storing your everyday plates in kitchen cabinets is a pretty standard move but modern kitchen design has taken huge strides over the years to produce new and better ways to stash daily use items. In fact, instead of stacking your plates in an upper cabinet, it's becoming more common to place dinnerware in deep drawers that have been designed with convenience in mind.

While piling your plates up in a cupboard is perfectly acceptable, it does make it harder to grab them when you're using them several times in the same day. Placing them in a drawer so they're at waist-level means you can pull them out easily without stretching up to reach higher shelves. Plus, there's less risk of them cracking or smashing as you get them down. Keeping your dinnerware in a lower spot also means the kids can help lay the table and become more independent when grabbing a quick snack. Play your cards right, and they might also empty the dishwasher and place the clean plates in their designated area due to their reachable spot. All this is to say that a kitchen that centers ergonomic design makes for a more effective cooking space that's easier to manage and maintain. And it makes better sense to place daily dishes in easy-access areas and store lesser-used items in the cabinets instead. That way you can use the free cabinet space to store fancy dinnerware that only comes out for special occasions.