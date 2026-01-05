While a dustpan and brush are great for sweeping up larger shards of glass that have shattered on your kitchen tiles, they aren't the best at collecting every single dust-like fragment. Often, small particles of glass can gather at the base of kitchen kickboards, get stuck in corners, or become trapped in areas of tiling where the grout is wearing away. As these shards are so small, it can be tricky to spot them and sweep them up neatly. Bulky vacuum cleaners can also fail to get into tight corners and suck up microscopic splinters of glass. Believe it or not, pressing a slice of store-bought bread into those unusually-shaped nooks and crannies works like a charm! Thanks to the bread's soft, porous texture, even the smallest pieces of glass can stick to it easily, leaving your floor spotless and safe.

Although whipping up an entire loaf with nothing but a cup of flour, a sprinkle of yeast, and a dash of water can feel nothing short of a magic trick, homemade sweet and savory bread recipes don't contain the same preservatives found in commercial loaves, so they can stale quickly. Many consumers prefer store-bought loaves of bread because they stay fresh all week and are ideal for making the softest sandwiches. The tender texture of a commercially-produced loaf also makes it an incredible (and unexpected!) tool for cleaning broken glass quickly.